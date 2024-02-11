 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Chicago’s Jackie Robinson West team visited the White House in November 2014, between investigations that would eventually strip them of all its Little League accomplishments.

Today in White Sox History: February 11

JRW falls into dishonor

By Brett Ballantini

2015

The Jackie Robinson West Little League team, out of Washington Heights in Chicago and unofficially adopted by the White Sox, was officially stripped of its 2014 accomplishments.

JRW had won the U.S. title at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa., before losing the overall championship to the South Korea entry.

JRW was also just the second product of Little League Baseball’s “urban initiative” made almost two decades earlier to reach the Little League World Series. The club was also the first all-Black team to compete in the LLWS in what was believed to be several decades. But as early as a 43-2 win over Evergreen Park on its way to the LLWS, questions were being raised about the origin of several JRW players.

Although initially exonerated on a cursory investigation after the LLWS by Little League baseball, administrators from several districts bordering Jackie Robinson West’s came forward to confirm that, yes, rules were broken to created the JRW juggernaut.

