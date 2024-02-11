2024 South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 46: Ryan Galanie

First Baseman

6´2´´

215 pounds

Age: 23

2023 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)

Age relative to high level +2.1 years

SSS rank among all first basemen in the system 3

Overall 2023 stats 32 games ⚾️ 2 HR ⚾️ 12 RBI ⚾️ .276/.336/.407 ⚾️ 4-of-5 (80.0%) SB ⚾️ 8 BB ⚾️ 26 K

Ryan Galanie was due to become a grad transfer for the University of Tennessee, but jumpe to the White Sox after hearing his name called in the 13th round. Galanie was productive in his last two years at Wofford, hitting 17 home runs both years.

As soon as he became an everyday player for Wofford in 2022, Galanie put up huge offensive numbers. In 2023, his 1.161 OPS was the 51st-best, and his 166 wRC+ 48th-best, in Division I baseball among 2,285 qualified hitters. He also walked more than he struck out, and was 19-of-24 in stolen bases. These numbers scream great value in the 13th round, even if his .383 batting average was propped up by a .408 BABIP.

Galanie’s batted-ball profile is also really impressive. His Barrel rate was in the 86th percentile with absurd hard hit rates in general. One knock might be that his ground ball rate saw an 8% uptick in 2023, so there could even be more in the tank if he can hit the ball in the air more. This is especially true to his pull-side, where his Pull Air% was in just the 31st percentile.

Galanie spent a majority of his time at third base through his first three seasons on campus before transitioning to first for the 2023 season, which likely hurt his profile, but even if he’s a 1B/DH type, the bat should play based on what he was able to do in college. There might have been some quality of contact, ground ball tendency and right-handed first baseman-driven concerns around Galanie, but he looks like a Top 10 round talent who could end up being a steal this late.

Prior to the draft, Galanie played with the Cotuit Kettleers in the Cape Cod League and had four homers in 16 games, including a notable grand slam:

HOLY GRAND SLAM RYAN GALANIE⚾️ pic.twitter.com/FJcOytDNdr — Cotuit Kettleers (@CotuitKettleers) July 9, 2023

Galanie’s Baseball Cube player ratings

Runs 87 (-5 from his college season)

Speed 77 (-6)

Hitting 71 (+18)

Durability 62 (+1)

Power 60 (+5)

RBIs 60 (0)

Contact 60 (+20)

XBH 51 (-1)

Galanie hit the ground running as a pro, and his play even in just a short, postdraft month could have warranted a brief call to Winston-Salem to end the season. He most assuredly will break camp with the Dash, with an expectation of seeing Birmingham after the draft.

[Note: The makeup of the White Sox minors changes over the long course of this project, shifting ratings. The February 3 trades with Seattle and Arizona have added three highly-rated prospects to our list, sliding players down. The list below represents our updated rankings, although the stories they link to will retain original rankings (example, No. 56 Troy Claunch originally was our No. 55 prospect).]

2024 South Side Sox Top 100 White Sox Prospects

46. Ryan Galanie, 1B

