2024 South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 44: Riley Gowens

Riley Gowens

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

6´4´´

225 pounds

Age: 24

2023 High Level August (Low-A)

Age relative to high level +1.4 years

SSS rank among all right-handed starters in the system 14

Overall 2023 stats 1-0 ⚾️ 5 games (3 starts) ⚾️ 15 2⁄3 IP ⚾️ 1.15 ERA ⚾️ 0.957 WHIP ⚾️ 22 K ⚾️ 6 BB

Riley Gowens is a righty starter taken in the ninth round by the Atlanta Braves in last summer’s draft. But let’s not bury the lede here, he like this author is a Libertyville High product, and if the ascendant career of Evan Skoug tells you anything, it’s that Wildcats don’t disappoint. That he went on to play at the University of Illinois makes Gowens’ drafting by Atlanta no more than an anomaly: Riley was born to be in the White Sox system, and there really was no choice but to include him in Chris Getz’s first big trade as club GM.

But seriously, Gowens has some stuff, getting his feet wet in five games in ACL and Low-A ball and crushing his younger (~two years) competition (1.15 ERA, 0.957 WHIP). Proving that scouting is not just about the numbers, however, Gowens wasn’t quite a star at the U of I, with a 5.69 ERA and 1.384 WHIP during his time in Champaign.

As if proving the point, Gowens’ player ratings are all well above average:

Gowens’ Baseball Cube player ratings

Durability 81

Strikeouts 81

K/BB 76

Hittable 67

vsPower 67

Walks 65

On one hand, Gowens has hardly gotten his feet wet in the pros. On the other, he was old for Low-A last year. It’s a coin flip over which A-ball club he jumps in with in 2024, but Gowens should rent, not buy, if he’s slated for Kanny.

[Note: The makeup of the White Sox minors changes over the long course of this project, shifting ratings. The February 3 trades with Seattle and Arizona have added three highly-rated prospects to our list, sliding players down. The list below represents our updated rankings, although the stories they link to will retain original rankings (example, No. 56 Troy Claunch originally was our No. 55 prospect).]

2024 South Side Sox Top 100 White Sox Prospects

