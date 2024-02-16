2024 South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 41: Kohl Simas

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

6´1´´

190 pounds

Age: 24

2022 SSS Top Prospect Ranking: 61

2023 SSS Top Prospect Ranking: 14

2023 High Level Winston-Salem (High-A)

Age relative to high level -0.1 years

SSS rank among all right-handed starting pitchers in the system: 12

Overall 2023 stats 5-8 ⚾️ 21 games (17 starts) ⚾️ 82 2⁄3 IP ⚾️ 6.42 ERA ⚾️ 1.663 WHIP ⚾️ 102 K ⚾️ 42 BB

Like many players in the Sox organization, Kohl Simas hails from a baseball family.

For starters, his father Bill pitched six seasons (1995-2000) for the White Sox, saving 18 games in 1998. (Bill currently serves as the pitching coach for the Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers.) And Kohl’s younger brother, Karson, hit .310 last year as a shortstop for the ACL Red Sox.

Also like several players in the organization, Simas took a circuitous college route, as he pitched for three separate schools. As a freshman starting pitcher for Fresno City CC, Simas produced a 2.20 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in 61 1⁄3 innings as he induced 32 hits (.152 OBA) and 38 walks (18.1%) while striking out 73 (34.8%). He transferred to the University of San Diego for the abbreviated 2020 sophomore season, where he produced a 2.45 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 11 innings for the Torreros by surrendering eight hits (.200 OBA) and nine walks (17.6%) while striking out 15 (29.4%). Finally, as a redshirt sophomore for San Diego State University in 2021, Simas suffered through a difficult 15-game stretch, producing a 9.00 ERA and 2.50 WHIP. In his 16 innings for the Aztecs, he relinquished 24 hits (.329 OBA) and 16 walks (17.4%) while fanning 25 (27.2%).

Simas could’ve continued college ball, as he had plenty of leverage due to his sophomore status. However, when the opportunity came along to sign as an undrafted free agent with his dad’s old team, he couldn’t resist. In Simas’ first taste of pro ball with the ACL Sox, he ceded three hits, one walk, one earned run and struck out two in his three innings. On August 9 he was promoted to Kannapolis and was arguably the best bullpen arm on the team. In 10 games for the Cannon Ballers totaling 18 innings, Simas produced a 1.50 ERA and 0.72 WHIP by allowing just nine hits (.148 OBA) and four walks (6.1%) while striking out 23 (34.8%).

In 2023, Simas really turned a corner, albeit with a limit on pitches and innings. While nearly all of the Project Birmingham participants were blue-chip draft picks, Simas managed consideration despite never having been drafted! However, as was the case for nearly all of the PB class, Simas might have been better served by simply basking in the honor and absorbing the instruction the process offered, rather than see action in games, as he certainly wasn’t in line to skip High-A and step right onto a Double-A mound.

While Simas was therefore expected to excel in 2023 at Winston-Salem, running out a good number of innings and keeping an ERA no worse than low-4.00s, nothing went according to plan. Confusingly, he proved that mentally he wasn’t overmatched by maintaining his command and piling up a good workload, but no longer was fooling batters. It got so bad (carrying a mid-6.00 ERA to the 80 innings mark) that Simas was demoted to the bullpen in September. And it was in relief that he unleashed a wild pitch on his 26th pitch on September 3 he was injured and immediately left the field.

As it turns out, he would need Tommy John surgery.

Simas’ Baseball Cube player ratings

Strikeouts 78

Durability 75

K/BB 63

Walks 50

Hittable 44

vsPower 44

Simas will spend 2024 rehabbing from TJS, perhaps seeing some action in Arizona to ease back towards a regular role in 2025.

[Note: The makeup of the White Sox minors changes over the long course of this project, shifting ratings. The February 3 trades with Seattle and Arizona have added three highly-rated prospects to our list, sliding players down. The list below represents our updated rankings, although the stories they link to will retain original rankings (example, No. 56 Troy Claunch originally was our No. 55 prospect).]

