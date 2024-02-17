Getting up to speed with the White Sox

As the players all get together to swap stories of their Christmas presents and prepare for (they hope) another professional season, I’m reminded of a story swapped to me many years ago. It’s one that has an important bearing on what you may see, or not see, while the White Sox are at Camelback Ranch.

Back when dinosaurs roamed the earth and my son, Will, was in Minor League Little League, one of the dads who helped out us coaches really knew his stuff. He was kind of a rotund guy, didn’t look very athletic, but one day I asked him if he’d played ball.

I was thinking high school. I was thinking wrong.

Turned out the dad had been a pro, and a pretty good one, the physique explained by the fact he was a catcher. He said he’d been in the Dodgers system, and had worked his way up through the minors to the point he got invited to major league camp one spring. That appeared to be his big break. It was also the end of his baseball career, not because of a decision by the Dodgers, but because of a decision of his own.

He (sorry, I don’t remember his name) said it didn’t take long in spring training to realize that the jump from even the high minors to the majors was huge — the jump in speed, that is. He soon realized that the game was way, way faster in the bigs.

The first case of speed killing came in dealing with baserunners. He determined quickly, and sadly, that he would never, ever throw out a major league base-stealer. But that wasn’t the only case of a huge jump in speed. Pitches he had to catch weren’t necessarily faster than in the high minors, but the breaks were sharper and quicker and later and he had to leap farther faster to try to block sliders — movements he couldn’t make.

At the plate, he was used to 90+ mph pitches, but found there’s a whole lot of difference between 90+ aimed toward the middle and hoping for the best and 90+ in the top two inches of the zone on the inside corner. The dream was of course to play in the majors, but he realized the dream wasn’t going to come true.

So he quit at the end of the preseason, Retired, if you prefer. That was an easier decision financially back in those days — we were talking in the mid-’90s, so he probably played in the late ’70s — because rookie pay, even adjusted for inflation, was about a tenth of what it is today ... nice pay for a youngster, but not life-changing. He left the game, went on with his life, and was doing just fine.

SO HOW DOES THAT APPLY TO THE WHITE SOX?

Today we’d probably refer to that dad as AAAA player, a category every team has in its system, but in which the White Sox seem to specialize: A man who is solid in the minors, but can’t make the last, big step, very often because of the very same problem with speed. It’s certainly a particular problem with catchers, who have so many categories of speed to deal with, like pop time. For example:

Zack Collins was a first round draft pick in 2016 based on a stellar career at the University of Miami. He never hit much in the minors, but the White Sox brought him up in 2019 anyway, the start of a career that has resulted in a .188 batting average and negative WAR — including negative dWAR, given a tendency to throw out few runners and allow a bunch of wild pitches. Collins could hit the ball a kilometer or two on the few occasions he connected. But basically he was like the dad I mentioned, only now a lot richer — the game just became too fast for him at the major league level, though as a lefty with potential power he has hung around for a while, getting in a few games with desperate teams as a backup.

As for other positions:

Despite very little minor league time, Nick Madrigal had no problem adjusting to big league pitching. The 2018 first round pick earned the nickname Nicky Two Strikes during a 2020 rookie season when he hit .340, many of his hits indeed coming with two strikes.

The adjustment problems came on the bases and in the field, and tough adjustments they were. For every memory of Madrigal slicing a liner to right, there’s a memory of him being thrown out by 15 feet trying to get from first to third on a single because he hadn’t learned the strength of outfield arms, or being late with a throw to first because the runner was too fast for his college-level reflexes, or rushing a throw and blowing it.

Unlike Collins, Madrigal has caught up to the major league game and been a solid fielder since being traded to the Cubs (maybe they have actual fielding coaches?), and has also greatly improved his base-stealing, going from being caught half of the time with the Sox to just three of 16 times on the north side.

As for current players, is Oscar Colás fundamentally so unsound despite having played in Japan (the home of fine fundamental baseball) because he’s lazy or won’t learn, or is it because the major league game is just too fast for him? Does Lenyn Sosa just need more experience, or is he simply too slow in his reactions for the big time, and that’s why he keeps throwing to the wrong place? Those are among speed-related things to watch and ponder this spring.

Many of the gazillion spring training newcomers have MLB experience, but many don’t, and it will be worth watching how they handle speed.

THERE ARE MANY KINDS OF SPEED IN BASEBALL

Foot speed is what gets graded in scouting reports, but that’s just a minor part of overall speed. There’s pitch speed, of course, but for position players the really important speed is reaction time, whether at the plate or in the field.

The usual phrase for that is hand-eye or eye-hand coordination, but there’s a step in between that doesn’t get mentioned — it’s really eye-brain-hand coordination. You can train the legs and hands and eyes, but trying to determine brain speed is a fairly new science for baseball (one of the first things learned was that it’s actually better not to concentrate in situations like batting, where milliseconds matter, because being relaxed lets the brain work faster). And probably long after that will come learning how to actually speed up the brains of players, if it can be done.

You can bet the more advanced-thinking teams — aka, not the White Sox — are getting deep into brain science these days, probably even trying to figure out how to get all their minor-leaguers and even potential draft picks to wear portable EEGs at the plate for them to study and evaluate.

The White Sox are bound to be a decade or two behind in that, as they are in so much other research. Call it a lack of organizational brain speed.

ROUNDING OUT THE STORY

The son of the dad I talked to may well have become a fine athlete later on, but at age nine he wasn’t there yet, suffering on both offense and defense. He was a great kick, well liked by all his teammates, who all pulled for him, but to no avail.

Then late one game, late in the season, he was in left field when an opponent lofted a high fly that way, a rare occurrence in that age group. He took off after it, stuck out his glove, and, lo and behold, he made the catch!

When he came in, the rest of the team surrounded him for back slaps and high fives and calls of “way to go!!” You have never seen a happier human being in your life.