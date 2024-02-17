2024 South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 40: Mario Camilletti

Second Baseman

5´9´´

195 pounds

Age: 24

2023 High Level Winston-Salem (High-A)

Age relative to high level +1.8 years

SSS rank among all second basemen in the system 3

Overall 2023 stats 111 games ⚾️ 3 HR ⚾️ 63 RBI ⚾️ .279/.429/.362 ⚾️ 98 BB ⚾️ 79 K

With pick No. 251 n the 2022 MLB draft, the White Sox snagged 2B Mario Camilletti out of Central Michigan.

A high OBP player with great plate discipline, Camilletti amassed a very impressive 207 walks over five college seasons. He was a first team All-Region and All-American selection back in 2020, carried mostly on the back of an absurd .502 OBP and a walk rate that was double that of his strikeout rate (22% vs 11%) for Central Michigan.

His small frame doesn’t project much for power, but with a god-given gift to get on base, Camilletti is an interesting prospect coming into the White Sox system. Add in some plus baserunning and manageable defense in his career, and there are more than a few things to make Camilletti and intriguing name to watch rise up through the Sox system.

Like several other draftees, Camilletti merely dipped his toe into pro play in the ACL late in 2022, getting into two games and, what new, walking twice.

He made a swift move (necessary, as he is significantly older than even A-ball competition) up to High-A during the course of 2023, following his usual pattern of selectivity at the plate and sharp but modest contact when swinging. Following a bit of a pattern established even back at college, Camilletti also saw time at third base; not much, but enough to earn additional playing time in a middle infield-heavy low minors.

For more about Camilletti, Salina Rae Silver’s Q&A last season is a great place to go.

Camilletti’s Baseball Cube player ratings

Durability 85 (-16 from last season, yes, Camilletti somehow was at 101 in college)

Contact 85 (0)

Hitting 81 (0)

Runs 54 (-7)

RBIs 54 (+2)

Power 47 (-6)

Speed 45 (-8)

XBH 44 (-5)

Camilletti’s 14 games in High-A did not impress (.200/.410/.267), so in spite of being two years-plus older than his competition, he’ll start 2024 with the Dash. A relatively fast move to Birmingham, ideally pre-draft, will solidify his standing in the organization.

[Note: The makeup of the White Sox minors changes over the long course of this project, shifting ratings. The February 3 trades with Seattle and Arizona have added three highly-rated prospects to our list, sliding players down. The list below represents our updated rankings, although the stories they link to will retain original rankings (example, No. 56 Troy Claunch originally was our No. 55 prospect).]

2024 South Side Sox Top 100 White Sox Prospects

40. Mario Camilletti, 2B

