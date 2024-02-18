2024 South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 39: Tim Elko

First Baseman

6´4´´

240 pounds

Age: 25

2023 SSS Top Prospect Ranking 81

2023 High Level Birmingham (AA)

Age relative to high level +0.4 years

SSS rank among all first basemen in the system 1

Overall 2023 stats 131 games ⚾️ 28 HR ⚾️ 106 RBI ⚾️ .295/.347/.527 ⚾️ 38 BB ⚾️ 165 K

With pick No. 311 in the 2022 MLB draft, the White Sox picked up 1B Tim Elko out of the University of Mississippi.

Elko played through a torn ACL at Ole Miss in 2021 but was still able to produce big power numbers, and helped lead it to the school’s first CWS title in 2022.

Having played some third base in his college career, Elko may have some more positional flexibility than advertised, but he certainly projects as a 1B/DH long term. Coming off a 24-home run season, power was certainly the big draw with this pick, with a small nod to his leadership and off-field acumen with his work at Ole Miss.

Unfortunately, in his pro debut after the draft, Elko flashed not only big power, but big swing-and-miss issues. Particularly given the fact that at more than two years older than the pitchers he was facing at Kannapolis, 28 Ks in 17 games is just off-the-charts rough. The five homers indicate there could be something to build on here, but without even bigger power, or at least some propensity to avoid just two true outcomes (er, right now, maybe just one true outcome), Elko’s pro time could end up being brief.

In 2023, Elko had a season that began with low expectations (Kannapolis, more than three years older than his competition) and quickly turned into more of a challenge year. In other words, once Elko proved himself capable of mashing the ball in Low-A, the White Sox kept challenging him all year, landing him in Double-A for a significant (34 games) chunk of the year. And, amazingly (at least to those who sold low on Elko) he’s now compiled a career .286 batting average in the minors, including a not-shabby .269/.292/.431 slash during his first taste of (age-appropriate) AA ball.

Now, applauding the slash and batting average (what contact Elko makes, falls in) is disingenuous with also touching on ... 206 career Ks in the minors, including 85 at Kanny in 2023 when he was murdering Low-A arms. As much as his back of the baseball card stats impress, Elko is bound to hit a wall against more advanced arms if he’s already failing to put the ball in play for an out nearly one-third of his PAs.

Elko’s Baseball Cube player ratings

Power 91 (+1 compared to last season)

RBIs 86 (+2)

XBH 80 (-2)

Runs 78 (-3)

Durability 71 (+6)

Hitting 68 (+7)

Speed 36 (-5)

Contact 21 (0)

Elko defied all expectations anyone had of him last year ... hey, he was our No. 81 a year ago. So casting doubt on the affable first-sacker seems only to make him more determined. There’s a small chance he moves right to Charlotte to begin 2024, but if not, he should get there quickly to wreak havoc on Truist Field.

[Note: The makeup of the White Sox minors changes over the long course of this project, shifting ratings. The February 3 trades with Seattle and Arizona have added three highly-rated prospects to our list, sliding players down. The list below represents our updated rankings, although the stories they link to will retain original rankings (example, No. 56 Troy Claunch originally was our No. 55 prospect).]

2024 South Side Sox Top 100 White Sox Prospects

