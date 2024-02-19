Money rules everything around Jerry

In 1991, the Chicago White Sox began play at Comiskey Park II. Now, 33 years later, the brain trust of the team has decided that it’s time to leave.

Rumblings about this began last year when Jerry Reinsdorf was reportedly having meetings with the mayor of Nashville about a potential move. Then, early this year we started seeing renderings of what a park could look like at in the South Loop’s The 78.

And this past week, we’ve learned that the team wants the city to provide $1 billion to help build this ballpark.

Now, I’m not an expert, but there seems to be no real reason to move a few miles north when year after year there are tweaks going on at Guaranteed Rate Field to make sure that the facility is up to date. It’s in a great location for most Chicagoans already, being located on the Dan Ryan Expressway and with a Red Line stop less than three minutes away.

But as a smart person once said, follow the money.

The White Sox, like a lot of other teams, seem to want to make their ballpark to be the center of an entertainment district, and they can’t do that at the current location. They saw what the Cubs and the Braves did — namely, the money that those teams were making —and want in on that action.

Now, I have been to Wrigleyville many times, but I never really cared about the amenities around the area. Baseball is why I’m there, so usually I’m in and out as soon as possible. It’s cool for tourists, but I don’t need to have the option to spend exorbitant amount of money on entertainment outside of the park. The fun is supposed to be because of the baseball.

Maybe the White Sox should focus on building a team that doesn’t lose 100 or more games instead of trying to copy the Cubs.