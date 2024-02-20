South Side Sit-Down: Ryan Burrowes

The Chicago White Sox enjoy an embarrassment of riches in terms of top-shelf infield talent within their relatively sparse farm system. Shortstop of the future candidates like No. 1 prospect Colson Montgomery and 2023 first-rounder Jacob González head a dynamic crop of premier talent at the position. Not to be lost in this crowd of promising shortstops dazzling in the minor leagues is MLB’s No. 17 prospect/No. 24 SSS prospect, Ryan Burrowes.

Burrowes, 19, is one of the youngest prospects in the Sox Top 30. He made his professional debut in the White Sox system in 2022 as a 17-year-old in the Dominican Summer League and enjoyed immediate success, posting a .785 OPS with a 12.8% walk rate and a 120 wRC+. He stole 12 bases during his time in the Dominican Republic, showcasing his toolsy profile which includes a 60-grade speed projection to go along with above-average raw power and a projectable, 6´2´´ inch frame batting from the right side of the plate.

In 2023, Burrowes was assigned to the Arizona Complex League, where he took a modest step back at the dish. In 43 games, his slash fell to .259/.330/.386 with a wRC+ of only 81 due to a greatly increased strikeout rate and a drastically reduced walk rate. With Burrowes’ all-fields approach, quick hands, impressive bat speed and raw athleticism, there’s cause to believe that the slump he endured in 2023 is more of an anomaly than an omen. Despite the relatively unflattering surface-level figures, Burrowes was tapped for Low-A baseball via the development list in 2023. He will likely begin the 2024 season at that same level, offering fans in Low-A Kannapolis their first glimpse of his his unique skill set on the diamond.

Prospect Radar: Ryan Burrowes with the White Sox. 18-year old SS, good defensively and impressive offensive approach. Ropes an oppo single and I’m a fan. #ProspectOne pic.twitter.com/IAYRKi3qep — The Welsh (@IsItTheWelsh) June 9, 2023

Ryan Burrowes agreed to this exclusive interview after a Kannapolis Cannon Ballers game in late 2023.

Salina Rae Silver: Ryan, thank you for agreeing to this interview! Let’s get right into it. You hail from Panama, a country that has typically been underrepresented in major league baseball compared to other Latin countries. What does it mean to you to represent Panama in American baseball?

Ryan Burrowes: It feels good, you know, to represent your country, and to let the other countries know that Panama has great players to be seen.

Did you watch Panama in the World Baseball Classic in 2023? And, if you had the opportunity to represent Panama in the WBC in the future, would you?

Yeah, I watched all of the games! And I definitely [would] represent my country, because I never had the chance to do it when I was playing Little League.

Speaking of international ball, you were a breakout star in the DSL last year. How did it feel to crack the White Sox Top 30 prospect list so early in your career?

Well, to be honest, it felt just OK. I did not make a big deal about it. Because one day you’ll be there and the next day you won’t be. So, I just feel that it is good to be there because you are good, but [it] doesn’t mean anything.

I understand you just got back from the dugout at Kannapolis! How does it feel to be a step closer to the big leagues?

Well, I haven’t played yet, since I am on the development list, but it feels great knowing that [I am getting] better and better, and [soon it will] be time to wait and get called up!

Ryan Burrowes slaps a ball through the right side. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/9irewxzPoj — Ian Eskridge (@dailywhitesox) March 27, 2023

I speak for a lot of White Sox fans when I say we’re excited to see you doing so well. Let’s talk about your performance on the field. A look at your batted-ball data shows you hit balls the opposite way almost exactly as much as you pull the ball. What is it about your approach at the plate that allows you to spray the ball to all fields?

What I try to chase in my AB’s is a pitch to do damage [with], no matter where it is. If I can hit that ball hard, I will. If I am at two strikes, I will just be patient and try to get the base no matter what.

I love that mentality. On the subject of mentality, there was a lot of talk about the MLB rule changes designed to encourage base stealing. You’re obviously a fast guy with good instincts on the basepaths, and all baseball fans love a good steal. What about you, though? Do you have fun swiping bags?

That’s my game! I’m electric, I like to run, I like to take advantage of the rivals mistakes.

Switching gears to off-the-field, we’re doing this interview entirely in English. Spanish is the predominant language spoken in your home country of Panama. How has being bilingual helped you as you rise through the ranks of professional Stateside baseball?

Well, being able to speak English helped me get along with my teammates, get to know them, learn from them, learn from my coaches & staff, and be able to communicate with the people who watched our games in Arizona.

Is there anything you’d like to say to the Sox fans reading this interview?

Well, just expect the unexpected. I’m happy to be with this organization. I will bring joy, happiness, emotion, and hustle to the game. I’m different from the other people. I’m just myself at the ballpark, and I hope to meet all the expectations they have of me!