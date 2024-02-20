2024 South Side Sox Top Prospect Vote: That’s All, Folks!

After some seasons with tepid participation and/or tardy rollout, our 2024 Top Prospect Vote concludes with No. 34-voted winner, Abraham Nuñez, who earned 75 of 230 (32.6%) votes in a five-player contest. Nuñez advanced on his ninth ballot — faster than any of the players he was left competing with.

Nuñez became our third CF to advance in the vote:

Overall, 7,765 votes were cast this year, the second-most votes ever in this series and the biggest total in four years. Thank you for participating!

Here’s the overall breakdown of top-voted prospects, by position:

C 4

1B 1

2B 3

SS 3

3B 2

LF 0

CF 3

RF 2

RHSP 9

LHSP 5

RHRP 2

LHRP 0

Again, thank you to everyone for your votes! It was a lot of fun. Until next year ...

South Side Sox Top-Voted White Sox Prospects for 2024