2024 South Side Sox Top Prospect Vote: That’s All, Folks!

After some seasons with tepid participation and/or tardy rollout, our 2024 Top Prospect Vote concludes with No. 34-voted winner, Abraham Nuñez, who earned 75 of 230 (32.6%) votes in a five-player contest. Nuñez advanced on his ninth ballot — faster than any of the players he was left competing with.
Nuñez became our third CF to advance in the vote:
Overall, 7,765 votes were cast this year, the second-most votes ever in this series and the biggest total in four years. Thank you for participating!
Here’s the overall breakdown of top-voted prospects, by position:
C 4
1B 1
2B 3
SS 3
3B 2
LF 0
CF 3
RF 2
RHSP 9
LHSP 5
RHRP 2
LHRP 0
Again, thank you to everyone for your votes! It was a lot of fun. Until next year ...
South Side Sox Top-Voted White Sox Prospects for 2024
- Colson Montgomery — 65% (Rodríguez 16%, Schultz 13%, Nastrini/Quero/Ramos 1.6%, Eder/Mena 0.8%, González/Pallette 0%)
- Noah Schultz — 64% (Quero 11%, Ramos 10%, Nastrini 5%, Rodríguez 4%, Mena 2.4%, Bush 1.6%, Eder/González/Pallette 0.8%)
- Bryan Ramos — 29% (Quero 25%, Nastrini 13%, Eder 8%, Rodríguez 6%, González 5%, Bush 4.3%, Mena 3.7%, Cannon 3.2%, Pallette 2.7%)
- Edgar Quero — 36% (Nastrini 18%, Eder/Rodríguez 8%, Mena 7%, Leasure 6%, González 5.1%, Bush 4.6%, Cannon 4%, Pallette 3%)
- Nick Nastrini — 27% (Mena 13%, Eder 11.2%, Leasure 10.6%, Rodríguez 10.1%, J. Burke 9.5%, González 8.9%, Bush 4%, Cannon 3.4%, Pallette 2.8%)
- Cristian Mena — 17% (Eder 14%, Leasure 13.0%, González/Rodríguez 12.6%, J. Burke 11.8%, Cannon 6%, Bush 5%, Pallette 4.3%, Tatum 3.9%)
- Jake Eder — 20% (Leasure 14%, González 13.0%, Rodríguez 12.5%, J. Burke 12.0%, Cannon/Wolkow 7%, Bush 6%, Pallette 5.2%, Tatum 4.7%)
- Jordan Leasure — 23% (González 12%, Rodríguez 11.3%, J. Burke 10.8%, Tatum 9.3%, Wolkow 8.8%, Bush 7.2%, Cannon 6.7%, Pallette 5.7%, S. Burke 5.2%)
- Jacob González — 20% (Rodríguez 13%, J. Burke 12%, Tatum 11%, Wolkow 10%, Veras 9%, Cannon 7%, Bush 6.4%, Pallette 6.0%, S. Burke 5%)
- Jacob Burke — 29% (Rodríguez 22%, Tatum 10%, Wolkow 9%, Veras 8%, Bush 5.3%, Cannon 4.9%, Pallette 4.6%, Keener 3.9%, S. Burke 3.5%)
- José Rodríguez — 24% (Wolkow 14%, Tatum 13%, Veras 12%, Drohan 7.3%, Bush/Cannon 6.9%, Keener 5.5%, S. Burke/Pallette 5.1%)
- Wilfred Veras — 28% (Tatum 14%, Wolkow 12%, Taylor 10%, Drohan 8.1%, Bush 7.7%, Cannon 6.5%, Pallette 6.1%, Keener 4.6%, S. Burke 4.2%)
- Terrell Tatum — 22% (Wolkow 13%, Taylor 11.0%, Drohan 10.9%, Bush/Cannon 10.1%, Keener 6.7%, Pallette 6.2%, S. Burke 5.7%, Burrowes 4.8%)
- George Wolkow — 21% (Taylor 13%, Cannon 12%, Drohan 11%, Bush 10%, McDougal 9%, S. Burke 8%, Pallette 7%, Keener 6.1%, Burrowes 5.5%)
- Grant Taylor — 18% (Cannon 12.8%, Shuster [ineligible] 11.9%, Drohan 10.9%, Bush 10.4%, McDougal 9%, Pallette 8%, S. Burke 7%, Keener 6%, Burrowes 5%)
- Jonathan Cannon — 23% (Chapelli 12%, Drohan 11%, Bush 10%, McDougal 9%, S. Burke/Pallette 8%, Keener 7%, Burrowes 6%, Baldwin 5%)
- Loidel Chapelli Jr. — 21% (Pallette 14%, Drohan 13%, Bush 11%, McDougal 10%, S. Burke 9%, Baldwin 7%, Burrowes 6%, Keener 5%, Thompson 4%)
- Peyton Pallette — 22% (Drohan 11.4%, Bush 10.9%, Hackenberg 10.3%, McDougal 9.2%, Baldwin 8.7%, S. Burke 8.2%, Burrowes 7.1%, Keener 6.5%, Thompson 6.0%)
- Ky Bush — 18% (Keener 11.4%, S. Burke 10.6%, Burrowes 10.2%,Drohan 9.9%, Thompson 9.5% McDougal 9.1%, Baldwin 8.7%, Hackenberg 7.6%, Martinez 5%)
- Seth Keener — 21% (Drohan 11.1%, S. Burke 10.7%, Burrowes 10.2%, Thompson 9.8% McDougal 8.9%, Shewmake 8.4%, Baldwin 8.0%, Hackenberg 7%, Martinez 5%)
- Shane Drohan — 19% (S. Burke 11.2%, Burrowes 10.8%, Thompson 10.4% McDougal 9.7%, Schweitzer 9.3%, Shewmake 8.9%, Baldwin 8.5%, Hackenberg 7%, Martinez 5%)
- Sean Burke — 21% (Schweitzer 13%, Burrowes 11%, Thompson 10.4% Shewmake 9.6%, Baldwin 8.8%, McDougal 7.9%, Adler 7%, Hackenberg 6%, Martinez 5%)
- Tyler Schweitzer — 21% (Shewmake 12%, Baldwin 11.5%, Burrowes 10.6%, Hackenberg 9.4%, Thompson 8.5%, McDougal 7.7%, Adler 6.8%, Martinez 6.4%, Carela 5.5%)
- Ryan Burrowes — 21% (Hackenberg 14%, Baldwin 12%, Shewmake 11%, Thompson 10%, McDougal 8%, Adams 7%, Adler 6.4%, Martinez 5.5%, Carela 4.6%)
- Adam Hackenberg — 27% (Baldwin 16%, Shewmake 12%, Thompson 10%, McDougal 8.2%, Adams 7.7%, Adler 6.1%, Harris 5.6%, Martinez 4.6%, Carela 3.6%)
- Brooks Baldwin — 21% (Thompson 13%, Shewmake 12%, McDougal 11%, Adams 10%, Adler 9%, Harris 7%, Nuñez 6.4%, Martinez 5.9%, Carela 5.3%)
- Ronny Hernandez — 18% (Harris 11.9%, Nuñez 11.5%, Shewmake 11.2%, Adams 10.9%, McDougal 10.5%, Carela 10.2%, Thompson 8%, Martinez 4.1%, Adler 3.7%)
- Tim Elko — 23% (Harris 11.1%, Nuñez 10.7%, Shewmake 10.3%, Adams 10.0%, Carela 9.6%, McDougal 7%, Thompson 6.3%, Adler/Martinez 5.9%)
- Mason Adams — 26% (Camilletti 11.1%, Shewmake 10.7%, Harris 10.3%, Nuñez 10.0%, Carela 9.6%, McDougal 8.5%, Thompson 6%, Martinez 4.4%, Adler 3.7%)
- Mario Camilletti — 18% (Adler 13%, Harris 11.4%, Nuñez 11.1%, Shewmake 10.7%, Carela 10.4%, McDougal 10.0%, Thompson 6%, Simas 5.4%, Martinez 4.6%)
- Calvin Harris — 20% (Nuñez/Shewmake 13%, Carela 11%, McDougal 10%, Simas 9%, Thompson 8%, Adler 7%, Martinez 6%, Goosenberg 5%)
- Eric Adler — 29% (McDougal 27%, Nuñez 9%, Shewmake 8.4%, Carela 8.1%, Vera 5%, Simas 4.2%, Thompson 3.7%, Martinez 3.3%, Goosenberg 2.8%)
- Tanner McDougal — 25% (Nuñez 18%, Shewmake 14%, Carela 11.9%, Goosenberg 11.6%, Simas 8%, Thompson 7%, Martinez 5%)
- Abraham Nuñez — 33% (Shewmake 22%, Carela 20%, Thompson 15%, Martinez 11%)
