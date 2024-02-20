Sox Populi Podcast 172 — Spring has sprung

Ready or not, Chrystal O’Keefe and Brian O’Neill join Brett Ballantini to address the official-unofficial start of the 2024 season, as spring training officially gets underway in Glendale, Ariz.:
- Where everyone is at with the White Sox on the Excitement-o-Meter™
- Breaking down the 150 Games Guarantee™ from Eloy Jiménez, Yoán Moncada and Luis Robert Jr.
- Can having a preponderance of AAAA guys actually be a good thing aka Getz might be pretty good at this, part II?
- A breakdown of Brett Phillips’ middle name (sorry, either look it up or do the right thing and listen) making it all the easier to root for him
- Chrystal as Dr. Evil
- Brian reads T.S. Eliot
- The 78 update, now with B-I-I-I-I-I-G numbers
Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:
or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. You can also watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.
