Sox Populi Podcast 172 — Spring has sprung

Ready or not, Chrystal O’Keefe and Brian O’Neill join Brett Ballantini to address the official-unofficial start of the 2024 season, as spring training officially gets underway in Glendale, Ariz.:

Where everyone is at with the White Sox on the Excitement-o-Meter™

Breaking down the 150 Games Guarantee™ from Eloy Jiménez, Yoán Moncada and Luis Robert Jr.

Can having a preponderance of AAAA guys actually be a good thing aka Getz might be pretty good at this, part II?

A breakdown of Brett Phillips’ middle name (sorry, either look it up or do the right thing and listen) making it all the easier to root for him

Chrystal as Dr. Evil

Brian reads T.S. Eliot

The 78 update, now with B-I-I-I-I-I-G numbers

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. You can also watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.