Who is that guy? (Part 2: White Sox major league deals)

Welcome back! It’s time to go over the guys you might just see on the field this season in a White Sox uniform.

roll call ️ pic.twitter.com/WFb2h8hPBj — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) February 16, 2024

Jake Eder was added to the 40-man roster this offseason as a delayed effect of a controversial deal: Jake Burger was swapped to the Marlins for him, and in Miami Burger took off and fueled a playoff run under GM Kim Ng. Meanwhile, Eder has essentially been rehabbing since losing a year-and-a-half due to Tommy John surgery in 2021. While the coaching staff believes “the stuff is there” and Eder was a Fall Star after a successful AFL stint, the southpaw admits his stuff is “a little off.”

White Sox officials suggested there were a lot of lower-half issues to address in Eder’s delivery, and the club had shut down Eder’s regular season early and addressed the problems in bullpens in preparation for those six outings in the AFL to close out his year. In five outings with Double-A Birmingham after the trade, Eder allowed 22 runs in 17 innings, walking 15 of 96 batters he faced.

Many fans and experts already have decided this trade to be a bust, but Eder plans on working on his control and proving the naysayers wrong.

Over the weekend, Triston McKenzie hosted his 7th annual youth baseball camp in the Royal Palm Beach, FL area over the weekend! Over 60 athletes were in attendance including special guest @MLB players Jesus Luzardo, Xavier Edwards, and Jake Eder! #PLAYBALL pic.twitter.com/VDXY4iQOoz — Play Ball (@PlayBall) January 17, 2024

Early in the offseason brought a massive trade with Atlanta: Michael Soroka, Jared Shuster, Braden Shewmake, Riley Gowens and Naperville’s own Nicky Lopez for ... Aaron Bummer?

The former first-round pick, Mike Soroka went 13-4 in 2019 with a 2.68 ERA in 29 starts, helping Atlanta win the NL East. He was the runner-up to Pete Alonso for NL Rookie of the Year.

Then the injury bug hit.

Soroka tore his right Achilles tendon during a routine fielding play in his third start of the pandemic-delayed 2020 season. After he had another procedure to address complications and made his way through nine months of rehab, he blew out his tendon again while walking into Truist Park — right after a protective boot had been removed.

Soroka played for Triple-A Gwinnett for most of last season, ending with a 3.41 ERA in 17 starts. He made six starts and one relief appearance for Atlanta, going 2-2 with a 6.40 ERA. However, he finished the year on the injured list because of the dreaded forearm inflammation.

Jared Shuster was the 25th overall pick in the shortened 2020 draft. He hopped through the minor leagues in both 2021 and 2022 and shined during spring training in 2023, placing him in Atlanta’s Opening Day rotation.

Shuster made two starts in April before being sent down. In his first, he failed to retire any of the first six batters he faced, issuing two bases-loaded walks before he recorded an out.

He then came back up in mid-May and strayed through much of June, before being sent down once again. He was then recalled twice more for spot starts down the stretch.

Shuster was, well, not great. Through 11 starts spanning 52 2⁄3 innings, he compiled a 131 ERA-, 125 FIP-, and a grim 140 xFIP-. But hey, Shuster finished 2023 with positive fWAR ... a total of 0.1.

Braden Shewmake was the 21st pick in the 2019 draft and made a quick jump to Double-A in his draft year. By 2022, he made it to Triple-A and finally got the call-up on May 5, 2023, to be a backup infielder when Ehire Adrianza went to the injured list. Shewmake lasted for 11 whole days. His first and only start was rough, going 0-for-4. The shortstop was somehow worse with Gwinnett after his short stint in the majors: .234/.298/.407 across 526 plate appearances.

Like Nicky Lopez, Riley Gowens is also a product of Illinois, but we haven’t yet been reminded of that constantly. Gowens is still very green, only being selected in the 2023 draft. However, Brett seems to have high hopes.

Finally, Nicky Lopez completes this massive trade. Lopez was phenomenal in 2021, but alas, regressed in 2023 and was knocked more and more over to third base after Bobby Witt Jr. exploded on the scene. No longer being in the shadows of Witt and Michael Massey, Lopez looks to serve as a utility player, able to cover both second and shortstop. Like Tim Anderson, cut loose this offseason by the White Sox, Lopez is successful on the basepaths, taking 13 of 16 attempts last season.

Nicky Lopez is from Naperville https://t.co/HfhnPnWPuc — Matt (@MatttyIce2) February 19, 2024

Paul DeJong would come next. He has played almost exclusively at shortstop in the big leagues, with some games at second. However, 20 of his 22 appearances at second came in his rookie season, 2017.

DeJong began 2023 with the Cardinals (where he was an All-Star in 2019) before being traded to the Blue Jays at the trade deadline. Toronto released DeJong three weeks later. He signed with the Giants on August 23 and was released less than a month later.

DeJong slashed just .207/.258/.355 (.612 OPS) last season. Over the past three seasons, he has a .192/.265/.353 (.618 OPS) line in 302 games.

Erick Fedde, who was selected by the Nationals with the 18th overall pick in the 2014 draft, was once among MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospects (2016 and 2017). Alas, he could never obtain an ERA better than 4.29 in six seasons, and injuries piled up.

Fedde went across the world and into the top league in Korea in 2023, blossoming into the best starting pitcher in the KBO. He went 20-6 with a 2.00 ERA across 180 1⁄3 innings for the NC Dinos. With 209 strikeouts and just 35 batters walked, Fedde received the Choi Dong-won Award, the KBO equivalent of the Cy Young. By leading the league in wins, ERA, and strikeouts, Fedde became the fourth pitcher — and the first foreign starter — to earn the pitching Triple Crown in the KBO.

Fedde will join the White Sox starting rotation for the 2024 season.

Tim Hill, Erick Fedde. pic.twitter.com/KiBV2Pi5RW — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) February 19, 2024

Max Stassi was acquired from Atlanta for a player to be named later and cash considerations, but at the moment the White Sox are paying just the minimum-salary portion of his $7 million salary. The veteran missed all of last season while tending to his son Jackson, who was born three months premature. In 10 major league seasons, Stassi has batted .212 with 41 home runs and 128 RBIs over 403 games with the Astros and Angels.

Catch us at Camelback Ranch ⚾️☀️ pic.twitter.com/mLY6yKXtCF — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) February 15, 2024

Martín Maldonado would be the next signing. The 37-year-old has spent the last six seasons with the Astros and carries a .207/.282/.349 line across 13 MLB seasons with Houston, the Angels, Brewers, Cubs and Royals.

Maldonado also spent 74 games with manager Pedro Grifol in Kansas City during the 2019 season, when Grifol was the team’s catching coach. Because you know, the White Sox just love borrowing from the Royals.

Tim Hill would come the next day, followed by Chris Flexen, both for one year each.

Hill spent the past four seasons with the Padres, and of course, two with the Royals before that. After making his minor league debut in 2014, Hill missed all of 2015 while undergoing treatment for Stage 3 colon cancer. After recovering, Hill made his MLB debut in 2018, he made 70 appearances with the Royals. He would go 2-0 with a 3.63 ERA in 2019.

Between 2021 and 2022 Hill was 9-6 with a 3.59 ERA and 26 holds in 133 outings. In 2023 he slumped to 1-4 with a 5.48 ERA. He suffered a sprained left ring finger in August, and he underwent season-ending surgery to clean up scar tissue a month later.

As for Flexen, he spent 2020 pitching for Doosan in the KBO and then returned Stateside to post a 14-6 record and 3.61 ERA with the Mariners. In 2021 he went 8-9 and owned a 3.73 ERA in 33 games. Flexen posted a 6.86 ERA over 29 games while with the Mariners and Rockies in 2023.

Chris Flexen wraps up his bullpen. pic.twitter.com/VMEkEBSQ3a — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) February 20, 2024

Less than a month later, John Brebbia signed a one-year contract. Brebbia posted a 3.83 ERA across 124 2⁄3 frames during his time with the Giants. He would struggle in 2023 after returning from a lat injury, surrendering seven earned runs in 9 2⁄3 innings. Brebbia has worked as a middle reliever, opener, and setup man throughout his career.

The White Sox weren’t quite done with Seattle, acquiring RHP Prelander Berroa, outfielder Zach DeLoach, and a Competitive Balance B selection (No. 69 overall) in the upcoming 2024 draft.

Berroa originally was signed by Minnesota as an international free agent on July 2, 2016. Through six minor league seasons, he owns a 3.58 ERA and 498 strikeouts (12.0 K/9) in 124 games. He was named Northwest League Pitcher of the Year in 2022 while splitting the season between Class A Eugene (San Francisco) and Class A Everett (Mariners), and was the Texas League Pitcher of the Month for August 2022 with Arkansas.

He spent most of the 2023 season with Class AA Arkansas, going 5-1 with a 2.89 ERA. Berroa then recorded a 1.69 ERA after being moved to the Seattle bullpen on May 10, 2023.

DeLoach spent the 2023 season with Triple-A Tacoma, hitting .286/.387/.481 with 30 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 88 RBI, 90 runs scored and 83 walks over 138 games.

DeLoach is a career .275/.377/.455 hitter with 78 doubles, nine triples, 51 home runs, 220 RBI, and 253 runs scored in 359 games over three minor-league seasons after being selected by the Mariners in the second round of the 2020 draft. His 23 homers at Triple-A in 2023 would have ranked third in the White Sox organization, behind Luis Robert Jr. and Tim Elko.

Cristian Mena would briefly appear on the White Sox transactions list after having been added to the 40-man roster, but then was traded to Arizona for Dominic Fletcher.

Fletcher appeared in 28 games for the Diamondbacks, batting .301 with two home runs, 14 RBI, and a .791 OPS in 2023. A rough May would send Fletcher back to Triple-A, but he got another chance in the majors when Corbin Carroll was briefly injured. Fletcher was sent back down to Triple-A Reno for good in July, and a finger injury in August knocked him out for the remainder of the season.

Mike Moustakas rounds out our series of “Who is that guy?” as the last major league signing to date.

Moustakas looks to earn a roster spot for his 14th straight season. He debuted with the Royals in 2011, as a teammate of ... White Sox GM Chris Getz. In his eight years with the Royals, Moustakas earned a pair of All-Star nods and helped the franchise win the World Series in 2015.

He would spend two seasons in Milwaukee, before striking a four-year deal with the Reds. Cincinnati released him 75% of the way through that contract, after his play suffered while battling heel and calf injuries; Moustakas hit .216/.300/.383 for the Reds.

Moustakas joined the Rockies shortly after his release. He made the Opening Day roster and posted a .270/.360/.435 performance in 47 games. The Angels took notice and added Moustakas in June as part of their “playoff push.” Unfortunately for the Angels and nearly all of their trade deadline deals, Moustakas only hit .236/.256/.371 over 65 games.

Between Colorado and Los Angeles, he finished the season with a .247/.293/.392 line. Moustakas’ 386 plate appearances and 12 home runs were his highest tallies since his 2019 season in Milwaukee.

Mike Moustakas. “I’ve got to make the team.” pic.twitter.com/w8NAgz0n5S — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) February 19, 2024