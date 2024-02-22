Tim Anderson agrees to a deal with the Marlins

After being among the last infielders in free agency, Tim Anderson has inked a deal and is taking his talents to South Beach. The longtime Chicago shortstop and the Miami Marlins are in agreement on a one-year, $5 million contract, pending physical, per ESPN.
Anderson won the batting title in 2019, a Silver Slugger award in 2020, and was a two-time All-Star in 2021 and 2022. In 2022, he was the starting shortstop for the Midsummer Classic, becoming the first White Sox shortstop to start in the All-Star game since Luis Aparicio in 1970.
Anderson will join Jake Burger, who was sent to Miami last season in a trade for Jake Eder. Burger thrived in Miami and was a part of a playoff run, and even had his own burger promotion night.
Anderson struggled throughout most of the 2023 season and seemed to hit a new low during that fateful game against Cleveland. His career WAR is 16.2 but sat at a -2.0 last season, tying for the third-worst in White Sox history among batters. His 493 at-bats amounted to just 121 hits and only one home run, giving him a batting average of just .245. His regression was playing out in front of everyone after several amazing years in a White Sox uniform.
I wish him all the best and hope that a change of scenery, and great neighbors on the diamond like Jake Burger and Avisaíl García will help him get back to the old Tim Anderson again.
People retroactively act like Tim Anderson wasn’t a star.— BK (@TheBennettK) February 22, 2024
They’re full of it.
From 18-21 he was a 5.1 bWAR player per 650 PA (to account for 2020’s short season).
He won a batting title, multiple time all-star, a silver slugger, got MVP votes.
And this.pic.twitter.com/rUaS6GCj7B
