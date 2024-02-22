Tim Anderson agrees to a deal with the Marlins

After being among the last infielders in free agency, Tim Anderson has inked a deal and is taking his talents to South Beach. The longtime Chicago shortstop and the Miami Marlins are in agreement on a one-year, $5 million contract, pending physical, per ESPN.

Anderson won the batting title in 2019, a Silver Slugger award in 2020, and was a two-time All-Star in 2021 and 2022. In 2022, he was the starting shortstop for the Midsummer Classic, becoming the first White Sox shortstop to start in the All-Star game since Luis Aparicio in 1970.

Anderson will join Jake Burger, who was sent to Miami last season in a trade for Jake Eder. Burger thrived in Miami and was a part of a playoff run, and even had his own burger promotion night.

Anderson struggled throughout most of the 2023 season and seemed to hit a new low during that fateful game against Cleveland. His career WAR is 16.2 but sat at a -2.0 last season, tying for the third-worst in White Sox history among batters. His 493 at-bats amounted to just 121 hits and only one home run, giving him a batting average of just .245. His regression was playing out in front of everyone after several amazing years in a White Sox uniform.

I wish him all the best and hope that a change of scenery, and great neighbors on the diamond like Jake Burger and Avisaíl García will help him get back to the old Tim Anderson again.