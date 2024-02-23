Today in White Sox History: February 23

1958

On the occasion of Juan Agosto’s birth in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, let’s correct the record of the player known to White Sox fans as “Juan Disgusto.” Agosto’s 13-year career (the first six seasons coming in Chicago) might have yielded just 1.3 WAR all told, but his time with the White Sox was better than you remember. A 3.87 ERA in his White Sox years not only represented a 110 ERA+ but an even better 3.57 FIP. Additionally, Agosto was the rare White Sox player to improve in the devastating, shortfall season of 1984: His 1.4 WAR ranked first out of the bullpen, fourth among pitchers, and ninth overall on the club.

2015

The Red Sox won the bidding to sign Cuban defector Yoán Moncada. Moncada would not officially sign until March 11, but by winning the bidding, Boston was assured of securing his services. Moncada’s signing bonus of $31.5 million was so far over Boston’s spending cap that Moncada overall price tag was nearly twice as much as his bonus.

Moncada would play just eight games with the Red Sox, in 2016, before getting shipped to the White Sox with Michael Kopech in the Chris Sale blockbuster on Dec. 6, 2016. The third baseman has had a star-crossed career with the White Sox, enduring a position change from second base and a debilitating coronavirus diagnosis in 2020, as well as significant fan criticism. However, his 14.3 WAR in Chicago already qualifies him as the 48th-best player in franchise history.