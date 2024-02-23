 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Chicago White Sox Workout

Gamethread: White Sox at Cubs (spring training opener)

It’s root root root for the Good Guys

By Chrystal O'Keefe
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Friends — BASEBALL IS BACK! The White Sox take on the Cubs at sunny Sloan Park in Arizona. I have the honor of the first coverage of the 2024 season, even if it’s just spring training and games don’t matter. If you’re here, like me, you’ve probably been ready for baseball to start up since October 2023. Even if we’re all watching the White Sox.

The lineup is a little interesting for sure, but so many loved ones went to new teams and now we have to learn some new names. Let’s hope these guys look good and provide a shimmer of hope despite the rest of the gestures broadly happenings with the front office.

The White Sox social media account was also nice enough to share the entire spring training schedule, and where to watch all the matchups.

The first pitch can be found on NBC Sports Chicago or ESPN Chicago (1000-AM) at 2:05 p.m. CT, and I’ll see you on the other side with the recap!

