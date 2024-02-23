Gamethread: White Sox at Cubs (spring training opener)

Friends — BASEBALL IS BACK! The White Sox take on the Cubs at sunny Sloan Park in Arizona. I have the honor of the first coverage of the 2024 season, even if it’s just spring training and games don’t matter. If you’re here, like me, you’ve probably been ready for baseball to start up since October 2023. Even if we’re all watching the White Sox.

The lineup is a little interesting for sure, but so many loved ones went to new teams and now we have to learn some new names. Let’s hope these guys look good and provide a shimmer of hope despite the rest of the gestures broadly happenings with the front office.

We play baseball today pic.twitter.com/YJWYwjVgis — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) February 23, 2024

The White Sox social media account was also nice enough to share the entire spring training schedule, and where to watch all the matchups.

ways to watch & listen ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/JxPaC6rxsK — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) February 23, 2024

The first pitch can be found on NBC Sports Chicago or ESPN Chicago (1000-AM) at 2:05 p.m. CT, and I’ll see you on the other side with the recap!