2024 South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 36: Calvin Harris

Calvin Harris

Catcher

6´0´´

215 pounds

Age: 22

2023 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)

Age relative to high level-+0.1 years

SSS rank among all catchers in the system 3

Overall 2023 stats 34 games ⚾️ 1 HR ⚾️ 22 RBI ⚾️ .238/.352/.312 ⚾️ 21 BB ⚾️ 28 K ⚾️ 10-of-47 (21.3%) CS

After combining for five homers through his first two seasons at Ole Miss, Calvin Harris blasted 12 long balls in 2023. He also cut his ground ball rate by 7% and his strikeout rate by 8%. His 128 wRC+ was the ninth-best among D1 left-handed catchers in 2023.

Harris was great against fastballs, with a well above-average Z-Contact% and Hard Hit%. He also had better than average chase rates on breaking/offspeed pitches. He had a 75th percentile Barrel rate with an above-average SweetSpot%, but one thing he’ll need to do better is pull the ball in the air, as 63% of his pulled batted balls were on the ground.

It seems unlikely that Harris will stick behind the plate unless the league institutes some version of robot umpires, as Harris grades as a well below-average pitch framer, yet has shown solid pop times.

Harris’ Baseball Cube player ratings

RBIs 82

Durability 64

Hitting 61

Power 57

Contact 55

XBH 54

Runs 50

Speed 30

With 30 games already under his belt in Low-A, Harris is a good bet to start 2024 with a move up to Winston-Salem.

[Note: The makeup of the White Sox minors changes over the long course of this project, shifting ratings. The February 3 trades with Seattle and Arizona have added three highly-rated prospects to our list, sliding players down. The list below represents our updated rankings, although the stories they link to will retain original rankings (example, No. 56 Troy Claunch originally was our No. 55 prospect).]

