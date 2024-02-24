2024 South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 36: Calvin Harris

Calvin Harris
Catcher
6´0´´
215 pounds
Age: 22
2023 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)
Age relative to high level-+0.1 years
SSS rank among all catchers in the system 3
Overall 2023 stats 34 games ⚾️ 1 HR ⚾️ 22 RBI ⚾️ .238/.352/.312 ⚾️ 21 BB ⚾️ 28 K ⚾️ 10-of-47 (21.3%) CS
After combining for five homers through his first two seasons at Ole Miss, Calvin Harris blasted 12 long balls in 2023. He also cut his ground ball rate by 7% and his strikeout rate by 8%. His 128 wRC+ was the ninth-best among D1 left-handed catchers in 2023.
Harris was great against fastballs, with a well above-average Z-Contact% and Hard Hit%. He also had better than average chase rates on breaking/offspeed pitches. He had a 75th percentile Barrel rate with an above-average SweetSpot%, but one thing he’ll need to do better is pull the ball in the air, as 63% of his pulled batted balls were on the ground.
It seems unlikely that Harris will stick behind the plate unless the league institutes some version of robot umpires, as Harris grades as a well below-average pitch framer, yet has shown solid pop times.
Harris’ Baseball Cube player ratings
RBIs 82
Durability 64
Hitting 61
Power 57
Contact 55
XBH 54
Runs 50
Speed 30
With 30 games already under his belt in Low-A, Harris is a good bet to start 2024 with a move up to Winston-Salem.
[Note: The makeup of the White Sox minors changes over the long course of this project, shifting ratings. The February 3 trades with Seattle and Arizona have added three highly-rated prospects to our list, sliding players down. The list below represents our updated rankings, although the stories they link to will retain original rankings (example, No. 56 Troy Claunch originally was our No. 55 prospect).]
2024 South Side Sox Top 100 White Sox Prospects
36. Calvin Harris, C
37. Abraham Núñez, CF
38. Ronny Hernandez, C
39. Tim Elko, 1B
40. Mario Camilletti, 2B
41. Kohl Simas, RHSP
42. Shawn Goosenberg, 1B
43. Norge Vera, RHSP
44. Riley Gowens, RHSP
45. Jared Kelley, RHRP
46. Ryan Galanie, 1B
47. DJ Gladney, LF
48. Eddie Park, CF
49. Yoelqui Céspedes, CF
50. Christian Oppor, LHSP
51. Michael Turner, C
52. Tristan Stivors, RHRP
53. Caleb Freeman, RHRP
54. Jake Peppers, RHSP
55. Shane Murphy, LHRP
56. Troy Claunch, C
57. Edrick Felix, 2B
58. Gabriel Rodríguez, RHSP
59. Edgar Navarro, RHRP
60. Lucas Gordon, LHSP
61. Andrew Pérez, LHRP
62. Javier Mogollon, 2B
63. Aldrin Batista, RHSP
64. Ryan Castillo, 1B
65. Bryce Willits, 3B
66. Colby Smelley, C
67. Wes Kath, 3B
68. Alsander Womack, 2B
69. Jordan Sprinkle, SS
70. Connor McCullough, RHSP
71. Luis Rodriguez, RHRP
72. Jonah Scolaro, LHRP
73. Ben Beutel, LHRP
74. Stiven Flores, C
75. Adrian Gil, 1B
76. Yohemy Nolasco, RHRP
77. Ben Norman, LF
78. Josimar Cousín, RHSP
79. Juan Gonzalez, C
80. Chris Lanzilli, LF
81. Alex Speas, RHRP
82. Fraser Ellard, LHRP
83. Garrett Wright, RHRP
84. Duke Ellis, CF
85. Mathias LaCombe, RHRP
86. Godwin Bennett, RF
87. Rikuu Nishida, LF
88. Caden Connor, LF
89. Zach Franklin, RHRP
90. Jeremy González, LHSP
91. Jerry Burke, RHRP
92. Frankeli Arias, LHSP
93. Mikey Kane, 3B
94. Carlton Perkins, RHSP
95. Tyler Neslony, LF
96. Drew Dalquist, RHSP
97. Jason Matthews, SS
98. Jonathan Stiever, RHSP
99. Tommy Sommer, LHSP
100. Daniel González, LHRP
Loading comments...