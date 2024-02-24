White Sox less awful than Mariners, 8-7

This wasn’t a bad game through the first 5 1⁄2 innings. The White Sox offense was limited to a Yoán Moncada double through five, but it was a nicely-played five by both teams, for the most part.

In fact, it was more professionally played by the Sox than Seattle. The only time the Mariners had a serious threat was when Josimar Cousin, who had worked his way up to Birmingham last year, loaded the bases by walking two and hitting one of the first three batters he faced — but Cousin then got two strikeouts on nifty curves and induced a 3-2 bloop to right from Seby Zavala that would never, ever have been caught by the Sox last year — but this time Mike Moustakas was playing first.



That play in the fourth saved at least two runs, probably three, and kept the game scoreless into the bottom of the sixth. There, the Mariners had Mark Payton easily picked off after a walk, but then decided to toss the ball around wildly for a while. That opened the way for RBI singles by Brett Phillips and Eloy Jiménez to give the Sox a 2-0 lead. Unfortunately, Chase Solesky handed that lead back in the top of the seventh without any lousy defensive play to blame it on.

In the bottom of the seventh, Tim Elko drove a single and Korey Lee matched his long ball total from 90 MLB at-bats last season:



A Phillips sac fly put the Sox up 5-2, helped by a Mariner failure to catch a pop foul. There were just six outs to go — so naturally, it was time for slop.

Lenyn Sosa, playing third, made a nice throw to cut down a runner at the plate, but than made up for it with a wild throw that gave the Mariners clear sailing to a three-run eighth, aided greatly by a two-run error by Braden Shewmake at short ... and the score evened, at 5-5.

The Sox took the lead again in the bottom of the eighth on a single by Lee that drove in Shewmake, made possible by the fact that M’s manager Scott Servais decided to give a second inning to some pitcher named Mercedes who was more 1932 Hupmobile than luxury car. It was then time to slop it up a bunch more, with two horrible errors mixed in with three singles.

In the top of the ninth ... well, let’s not talk about the top of the ninth, not even mention the two errors on one play or the general level of defense that would be called Little League except that would be an insult to all Little Leaguers. Just like that, Seattle was up, 7-6.

Now for drama. Well, really dull drama. Servais went to lefty Peyton Alford, who decided to demonstrate why he was still pitching in High-A ball at age 25. Alford issued three walks on 13 pitches, not a single throw remotely close to the strike zone or even the same zip code, the one strike being a foul on a bad pitch. He then took to pretty much setting the ball on a tee, and after Bryan Ramos popped out, pinch-hitter Edgar Quero became the hero by taking advantage of the offer.



The win evens up Chicago’s spring record at 1-1, which is, of course, totally meaningless.

Oh, yes — top prospect Colson Montgomery struck out on three pitches in his first at-bat in a big league uniform, but then walked on four pitches next time up.

The Sox make the long trek to visit the Diamondbacks tomorrow afternoon.

