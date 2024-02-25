2024 South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 35: Mason Adams

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

6´0´´

200 pounds

Age: 24

2023 SSS Top Prospect Ranking 86

2023 High Level Birmingham (AA)

Age relative to high level -1.3 years

SSS rank among all right-handed starting pitchers in the system 11

Overall 2023 stats 6-5 ⚾️ 1 SV ⚾️ 23 games (13 starts, 2 finishes) ⚾️ 109 IP ⚾️ 3.14 ERA ⚾️ 1.202 WHIP ⚾️ 125 K ⚾️ 29 BB

With pick No. 401 in the 13th round of the 2022 MLB draft, the White Sox added right-handed starting pitcher Mason Adams from Jacksonville University.

Adams, a juco transfer to JU in 2021, was fourth-year senior with an interesting pitching track record. As a starter for the Dolphins in both 2021 and 2022, he put up mediocre numbers (5.47 ERA, 1.349 WHIP), but sandwiched in-between those campaigns was a stellar 22 2⁄ 3 innings pitching summer ball for the Phipps Park Barracudas in the South Florida Collegiate Baseball League, in which he allowed just one earned run and whiffed 23 batters.

The redshirt junior became JU’s Friday night starter for the Dolphins, taking the mound 15 times and leading the Dolphins with 90 innings, 108 strikeouts and five wins (tie). He also hit 13 batters, tied for seventh-most in program history.

Mostly on promise, Adams was ranked No. 496 in the Baseball America Top 500 heading into the draft.

He took Chicago’s $75,000 signing bonus and got in a little time in Arizona after signing, seeing action in three games, all in relief (7.36 ERA over 3 2⁄3 innings).

As you saw above, Adams wasn’t really moving the needle with his initial pro outings, but 2023 opened many eyes, and wide. Starting in Kannapolis and never hitting a speed bump all the way through Birmingham to end the season, Adams was spectacular. He wasn’t even a full-time starter until after the All-Star break, and, quite simply, nothing fazed him. Adams went six innings in five of his starts, including four straight in the waning days of the season, when arms are getting tired. In just one of his 13 starts did he allow as many as four earned runs, and in an era where teams shy of ever testing arms, Adams averaged five innings per start.

Sure, he’s an older prospect of sorts, but his makeup also indicates Adams is a smart, and tough, one. It’s never smart to lose our heads over 13 starts, but for a 13th-rounder, this is house money.

Adams’ Baseball Cube player ratings

K/BB 75 (+10 from last season)

Walks 70 (+12)

Durability 69 (-2)

Strikeouts 66 (-2)

vs. Power 56 (-4)

Hittable 56 (-4)

Adams should start 2024 back at Birmingham, but if he hits the ground running he should be the first up into the Charlotte rotation. It would be a Cinderella story, but if there’s any starting prospect in the org you could see making the leap from Double-A to the South Side in 2024 — even for a spot start — Adams fits the profile.

[Note: The makeup of the White Sox minors changes over the long course of this project, shifting ratings. The February 3 trades with Seattle and Arizona have added three highly-rated prospects to our list, sliding players down. The list below represents our updated rankings, although the stories they link to will retain original rankings (example, No. 56 Troy Claunch originally was our No. 55 prospect).]

