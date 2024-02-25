 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Chicago White Sox Photo Day
Jonathan Cannon hits the mound for his first spring training start
Gamethread: White Sox at Diamondbacks

The big righty makes his spring debut

By Melissa Sage-Bollenbach
The White Sox are back at it today at 2:10 p.m. CST. They’ll face off against the NL Champion Arizona Diamondbacks at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, AZ.

Jonathan Cannon, the 3rd Round (No. 101) pick in the 2022 MLB draft, gets the ball this afternoon for the Pale Hose. The twenty-three-year-old split his time last year between Winston-Salem and Birmingham, where he went 6-6 with a 4.46 ERA.

Here’s the starting lineup for the South Siders.

Here’s who’s on the field for the Snakes.

Unfortunately, there’s no television or radio broadcast today. We’ll give you the rundown on the details here, post-game. Let’s see if the Good Guys can follow yesterday’s walk-off with another W today.

