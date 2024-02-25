Share All sharing options for: Gamethread: White Sox at Diamondbacks

The White Sox are back at it today at 2:10 p.m. CST. They’ll face off against the NL Champion Arizona Diamondbacks at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, AZ.

Jonathan Cannon, the 3rd Round (No. 101) pick in the 2022 MLB draft, gets the ball this afternoon for the Pale Hose. The twenty-three-year-old split his time last year between Winston-Salem and Birmingham, where he went 6-6 with a 4.46 ERA.

Here’s the starting lineup for the South Siders.

Sunday baseball in Scottsdale! pic.twitter.com/FTxqO13rzv — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) February 25, 2024

Here’s who’s on the field for the Snakes.

Today's #Dbacks lineup vs. the White Sox:



Marte | 2B

McCarthy | RF

Pederson | LF

Walker | 1B

Smith | DH

Suárez | 3B

Perdomo | SS

Barnhart | C

Barrosa | CF

---

Cecconi | P pic.twitter.com/r2N5s7N0A5 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) February 25, 2024

Unfortunately, there’s no television or radio broadcast today. We’ll give you the rundown on the details here, post-game. Let’s see if the Good Guys can follow yesterday’s walk-off with another W today.