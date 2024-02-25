Diamondbacks 5, White Sox 0: Nothing to see here folks

In a game that offered very little in terms of excitement for the South Siders, pitcher Jonathan Cannon was the bright spot. The righthander put up goose eggs on the Diamondbacks for the two innings he was on the mound, allowing no hits or walks and striking out two. Last season, MLB ranked Cannon as Chicago’s No. 10 prospect. At 6’6”, the 23-year-old demonstrated his effectiveness in pounding the strike zone this afternoon by striking out two.

Jimmy Lambert, who came on in the bottom of the fourth, was the only other Sox pitcher to walk away unscathed today. He surrendered one hit, a double to Christian Walker, and struck out one over one inning.

The rest of the pitchers, including Brian Shaw, Deivi García, Mason Adams, Caleb Freeman, and Tyler Schweitzer, all gave up one run in their one inning of work and combined to yield 10 hits.

The Pale Hose offense was somewhere dead and buried in the desert of The Grand Canyon State. They mustered only two measly hits, singles by Bryan Ramos in the eighth and Oscar Colás in the ninth. The White Sox’s No. 1 prospect, Colson Montgomery, went 0-for-2 with a line out and fly out.

The Good Guys are back home tomorrow at 2:05 p.m. at Camelback Ranch, where they’ll go head-to-head with the World Series Champion Texas Rangers. Chicago’s No. 6 prospect, Nick Nastrini, will make his spring training debut against Texas’ No. 28 prospect, Cole Winn. Unfortunately, the game will not be broadcast on television or radio, but don’t worry; we’ll have all your details here at South Side Sox!

