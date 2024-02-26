Share All sharing options for: With a full portfolio of gear, start first by paying HOMAGE to White Sox satin jackets

HOMAGE is excited to reissue the iconic MLB STARTER satin jacket in an exclusive limited edition release. A certified 90s throwback, our exclusive vintage-inspired HOMAGE x STARTER satin jackets are built for the dugout, with all the classic details of the original: full-snap buttons, slip pockets, and the essential interior patch.

It’s worth mentioning that as the baseball world is full of rage over the botched Nike/MLB uniform release, where “authentic” uniforms look like shirseys, HOMAGE has taken pains to approximate the exact look, fit and feel of this classic item. There’s a reason why nostalgia gear is taking off — it’s the attention to detail and quality!

The unforgettable star of the STARTER logo remains an instantly recognizable symbol of early 90s swag. The sportswear brand became associated with classic hip-hop and Hollywood in the early part of the decade, when stars from Eddie Murphy to Brooke Shields to DJ Jazzy Jeff sported STARTER’s outerwear, headwear, hoodies, and more. As a comfort-focused brand obsessed with the stories that move us, HOMAGE is thrilled to showcase such an iconic piece of nineties street fashion culture. Pay homage!

If you're interested in a purchase, you can help out your friends at South Side Sox by clicking this affiliate link, taking you to the entire HOMAGE White Sox collection, with the satin jacket up top.

We'll be presenting any new HOMAGE offerings on the White Sox to you here.

