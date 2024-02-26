 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread: Rangers at White Sox

It’s a spring matchup of the very best and nearly the very worst of 2023

By Ryiin
Chicago White Sox Photo Day
Chicago White Sox No. 6 prospect Nick Nastrini gets his first spring start
Your Chicago White Sox welcome the World Series Champion Texas Rangers to Camelback Ranch in Glendale, AZ, for more spring matinee baseball at 2:05 p.m. CT.

Chicago's No. 6 prospect, Nick Nastrini, makes his spring debut for the South Siders. The 6'3" righthander, a fourth-round pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2021 amateur draft, was acquired by the Pale Hose last July in the deal that sent Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly to L.A. Nastrini was 3-0 with a 4.22 ERA for Birmingham and 1-2 with a 4.12 ERA for Charlotte after coming over to the Sox organization.

Here's how the Good Guys line up this afternoon:

And for the visiting Rangers:

Sorry folks, there is no TV today. This one is Texas radio only.

Let's see if the Sox can bounce back and get their second win in the spring. We'll recap all the scintillating action from the desert after the game.

