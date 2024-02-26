Gamethread: Rangers at White Sox

Your Chicago White Sox welcome the World Series Champion Texas Rangers to Camelback Ranch in Glendale, AZ, for more spring matinee baseball at 2:05 p.m. CT.

Chicago's No. 6 prospect, Nick Nastrini, makes his spring debut for the South Siders. The 6'3" righthander, a fourth-round pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2021 amateur draft, was acquired by the Pale Hose last July in the deal that sent Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly to L.A. Nastrini was 3-0 with a 4.22 ERA for Birmingham and 1-2 with a 4.12 ERA for Charlotte after coming over to the Sox organization.

Here's how the Good Guys line up this afternoon:

Benny leads us off vs. Texas! pic.twitter.com/uOlO9XHJqS — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) February 26, 2024

And for the visiting Rangers:

Rangers lineup for February 26, 2024 at Chicago-AL. A live audio webcast of today's game will be available for streaming on https://t.co/CUYNmSPNgA and the Rangers app. pic.twitter.com/TZpFmGrsS1 — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) February 26, 2024

Sorry folks, there is no TV today. This one is Texas radio only.

Let's see if the Sox can bounce back and get their second win in the spring. We'll recap all the scintillating action from the desert after the game.