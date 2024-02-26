 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texas Rangers 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Early spring offensive woes continue ...

By Ryiin
MLB: SEP 30 Padres at White Sox
Eloy Jiménez’s two hits and two RBI were about the only bright spot in this tedious snoozefest.
In a game you had to be there to see, and should probably be thankful you couldn’t, the South Sider’s offensive struggles were on full display. While the Pale Hose managed to collect six hits on the afternoon, they went 0-7 with RISP and left nine men on base. Yes, you read that correctly. It seems doing nothing to address their offensive ineptitude over the winter wasn’t such a great fix after all.

The Sox loaded the bases in the bottom of the 1st on an Andrew Benintendi walk, a Yoán Moncada single, and a Luis Robert Jr. hit by pitch. Eloy Jiménez’s grounder to third plated Benintendi, but Texas starter Cole Winn retired the next three hitters in order. Sounds all too familiar, right?

Sox starter Nick Nastrini went two innings, allowing one hit, one earned run, and struck out one. Alex Speas, Jordan Leasure, Ky Bush, Nick Padilla, and Aaron McGarity each pitched scoreless frames on the afternoon, striking out five collectively.

The inevitable Texas rally came in the seventh, scoring three runs on three hits and a HPB off left-hander Fraser Ellard. By the sounds of it, it wasn’t pretty.

Maybe it wasn’t so bad that none of us could see this one.

The South Siders play the role of the road team tomorrow when they take on the Dodgers at Camelback Ranch at 2:05 p.m. CT. ESPN1000 will have the radio call along with a webcast on whitesox.com.

MLB Network will carry the Dodgers TV feed as Shohei Ohtani makes his spring Dodgers debut, so at least there will be something of interest in tomorrow’s affair.

Poll

Who was the MVP of Monday’s 4-2 loss against Texas?

view results
  • 12%
    Yoán Moncada: 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 K
    (2 votes)
  • 75%
    Eloy Jiménez: 2-for-3, 2 RBI
    (12 votes)
  • 12%
    Ky Bush: 2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 K
    (2 votes)
16 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who was the Cold Cat of Monday’s loss against Texas?

view results
  • 60%
    Fraser Ellard: IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 K
    (9 votes)
  • 6%
    Luis Robert Jr.: 0-for-2, K
    (1 vote)
  • 33%
    Mike Moustakas: 0-for-3, K
    (5 votes)
15 votes total Vote Now

