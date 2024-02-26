Texas Rangers 4, Chicago White Sox 2

In a game you had to be there to see, and should probably be thankful you couldn’t, the South Sider’s offensive struggles were on full display. While the Pale Hose managed to collect six hits on the afternoon, they went 0-7 with RISP and left nine men on base. Yes, you read that correctly. It seems doing nothing to address their offensive ineptitude over the winter wasn’t such a great fix after all.

The Sox loaded the bases in the bottom of the 1st on an Andrew Benintendi walk, a Yoán Moncada single, and a Luis Robert Jr. hit by pitch. Eloy Jiménez’s grounder to third plated Benintendi, but Texas starter Cole Winn retired the next three hitters in order. Sounds all too familiar, right?

Tell me you have seen this before. #WhiteSox

Bases loaded, no outs. Eloy ground out, scored run. Moustakas strike out. Fletcher ground out.

Either ground balls and of course a strike out with man on third less than 2 outs.

Combination of new and old guys but results the same. — Mark Hoger (@HogerMark) February 26, 2024

Sox starter Nick Nastrini went two innings, allowing one hit, one earned run, and struck out one. Alex Speas, Jordan Leasure, Ky Bush, Nick Padilla, and Aaron McGarity each pitched scoreless frames on the afternoon, striking out five collectively.

Nick Nastrini gets Derek Hill swinging. Nastrini gives up 1 run in 2 innings in his spring debut. pic.twitter.com/L5bt5mmu7s — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) February 26, 2024

Nick Nastrini on his spring training debut. pic.twitter.com/wsnRNa13SO — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) February 26, 2024

The inevitable Texas rally came in the seventh, scoring three runs on three hits and a HPB off left-hander Fraser Ellard. By the sounds of it, it wasn’t pretty.

Maybe it wasn’t so bad that none of us could see this one.

The South Siders play the role of the road team tomorrow when they take on the Dodgers at Camelback Ranch at 2:05 p.m. CT. ESPN1000 will have the radio call along with a webcast on whitesox.com.

MLB Network will air #WhiteSox-Dodgers at 2 pm CT Tuesday for Shohei Ohtani's debut. It will carry SportsNet LA's feed, which will be available in Chicago. ESPN 1000 also will air the game. — Jeff Agrest # (@JeffAgrest) February 26, 2024

MLB Network will carry the Dodgers TV feed as Shohei Ohtani makes his spring Dodgers debut, so at least there will be something of interest in tomorrow’s affair.

