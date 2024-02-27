2024 South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 34: Juan Carela

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

6´3´´

186 pounds

Age: 22

2023 High Level Winston-Salem (High-A)

Age relative to high level -2.1 years

SSS rank among all right-handed starting pitchers in the system 10

Overall 2023 stats 3-7 ⚾️ 23 games (22 starts, 1 finish) ⚾️ 115 2⁄3 IP ⚾️ 3.58 ERA ⚾️ 1.193 WHIP ⚾️ 136 K ⚾️ 43 BB

The Chicago White Sox struck a buzzer-beating deal with the New York Yankees in the final minutes of the 2023 trade deadline, shipping reliever Keynan Middleton to New York in exchange for righthander Juan Carela.

Yankees RHP Juan Carela was traded to the White Sox yesterday. We wish him the best of luck in his next chapter.



83 IP

109 SO

3.67 ERA

1.16 WHIP pic.twitter.com/tf8NvHhgMb — Dugout Station (@DugoutStation) August 2, 2023

The young righty raised eyebrows as a prospect with his projectable frame and a fastball that could touch the mid-90s. In 2018, the Yankees signed Carela, then 16, for $335,000, and he made his professional debut in the Yankees system the following season.

His current arsenal features a mid-90s rising fastball, a sinker with similar velocity, a low-80s sweeping slider, a mid-80s traditional slider, and a developing changeup that shows early signs of promise, with steep downward action. He’s mixed in the occasional cutter this year as well. Given the depth of his pitch offerings, Carela has pitched almost exclusively as a starter in New York’s system, and should stick as a starter in the White Sox’s system.

Juan Carela is one of the next star Yankees pitching prospects.



After another lights out performance tonight, the 20-year-old has a 2.61 ERA with 83 K's in 58.2 IP this season. pic.twitter.com/KoTl2fGWMM — Eli Fishman (@elijfishman) July 1, 2022

Though his first two seasons Stateside were decidedly lackluster, Carela enjoyed a breakout year with the Low-A Tampa Tarpons in 2022. Across 16 appearances (14 starts) spanning 79 innings, he pitched to a career-low 2.96 ERA, fanning 110 batters for a strikeout rate of 33%. He began 2023 in High-A Hudson Valley and has produced similarly promising results despite the increase in difficulty, recording a 3.67 ERA in 83 1⁄3 innings while punching out 31% of the batters he’s faced, showing his 2022 breakout wasn’t a flash in the pan.

What a start for Juan Carela!



The @Yankees prospect carried a no-hitter into the sixth and struck out eight for the @HVRenegades: pic.twitter.com/s1UZtDaZYX — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 23, 2023

Out of 104 High-A pitchers with a minimum of 60 innings pitched at the time of the trade, Carela ranked fourth in strikeouts. His walk rate of 9% is tenable given his propensity for punching tickets. His K-BB%, a statistic that rewards strikeouts but dings players for excessively walking batters, is 21.9%. That figure places him in the top 10% of High-A hurlers, showing that his command has been excellent among pitchers who regularly rely on the punchout to navigate lineups.

Juan Carela ends the 6th with his 6th K of the night!



Punchout machine @JuanCarela99 pic.twitter.com/aG6gkcVovX — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) June 24, 2023

Carela didn’t lose a step with the switch to the Chicago organization, seeing six starts for the Dash to end 2023, shaving about a third of a run off of his ERA while pitching to more contact and allowing a bit more traffic.

Carela’s Baseball Cube player ratings

Durability 80

Strikeouts 65

vs. Power 59

Hittable 59

K/BB 51

Walks 44

Carela almost surely starts 2024 in the Birmingham rotation, despite his youth. Double-A will present a challenge, but there’s no reason an arm like his can’t sidle into the Charlotte rotation by summer’s end.

[Note: The makeup of the White Sox minors changes over the long course of this project, shifting ratings. The February 3 trades with Seattle and Arizona have added three highly-rated prospects to our list, sliding players down. The list below represents our updated rankings, although the stories they link to will retain original rankings (example, No. 56 Troy Claunch originally was our No. 55 prospect).]

