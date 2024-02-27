Gamethread: White Sox at Dodgers

Happy Tuesday, White Sox fans. Batten down the hatches because here in sweet home Chicago, our Camelback Ranch-like high temps are about to be obliterated by sub-freezing temps and snow showers. We can handle it. We’re tough, as our enduring presence in this fandom proves.

All eyes are on Shohei Ohtani’s first appearance as a Dodger at Camelback Ranch, but even if he graces our presence with one plate appearance, this will be a fun game to watch.

Garrett Crochet is on the mound for the Good Guys in preparation for his new role as a starting pitcher this season. If you don’t have anything nice to say, show them the lineup:

A beautiful day for baseball ⛅️ pic.twitter.com/JAgX7ZKvwi — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) February 27, 2024

Elk Grove Village native Bobby Miller mounts the mound for the Dodgers. He throws triple-digits but has control issues, much like my ex, if you know what I’m saying. Look at this Dodgers lineup:

Pay way too much for FuboTV, or watch the game on whitesox.com at 2 p.m. CST. ESPN 1000 hosts the sounds.