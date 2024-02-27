 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Old friend Bailey Horn returns
Mathew Thompson traded for Bailey Horn, Jesse Scholtens to 60-day IL

A curious prospect swap

By Ryiin
In another long line of curious Chris Getz moves this winter, the Chicago White Sox announced on Twitter that they traded RHP Matt Thomson to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for LHP Bailey Horn early Tuesday afternoon. Additionally, they disclosed that RHP Jesse Scholtens had been placed on the 60-day injured list with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Len Kasper announced on the live-stream broadcast that Scholtens will have Tommy John surgery this Friday.

Thompson, 23, a 2019 2nd-round draft pick out of high school, spent 2023 with the Double-A Birmingham. He amassed a 12-31 record with a 5.09 ERA during his four seasons in the Sox minor league system. Bailey Horn, 26, a 2020 5th-round pick of the Pale Hose, returns to the Sox organization after two and a half seasons in the Cubs system. The South Siders traded Horn in July of 2021 in exchange for reliever Ryan Tepera.

The loss of Scholtens is the more significant news, as the soon-to-be 30-year-old figured to play a role with the big league club as a spot starter or injury replacement.

Scholtens made his Major League debut in 2023, making 26 appearances last season across 85 total innings and 11 starts. Unfortunately, he will miss the entire 2024 season as well as the start of 2025 while he rehabs from Tommy John surgery.

