Mathew Thompson traded for Bailey Horn, Jesse Scholtens to 60-day IL

In another long line of curious Chris Getz moves this winter, the Chicago White Sox announced on Twitter that they traded RHP Matt Thomson to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for LHP Bailey Horn early Tuesday afternoon. Additionally, they disclosed that RHP Jesse Scholtens had been placed on the 60-day injured list with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Len Kasper announced on the live-stream broadcast that Scholtens will have Tommy John surgery this Friday.

The #WhiteSox have acquired LHP Bailey Horn from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for RHP Matthew Thompson. To make room for Horn on the 40-man roster, the White Sox placed RHP Jesse Scholtens on the 60-day injured list with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) February 27, 2024

Thompson, 23, a 2019 2nd-round draft pick out of high school, spent 2023 with the Double-A Birmingham. He amassed a 12-31 record with a 5.09 ERA during his four seasons in the Sox minor league system. Bailey Horn, 26, a 2020 5th-round pick of the Pale Hose, returns to the Sox organization after two and a half seasons in the Cubs system. The South Siders traded Horn in July of 2021 in exchange for reliever Ryan Tepera.

The loss of Scholtens is the more significant news, as the soon-to-be 30-year-old figured to play a role with the big league club as a spot starter or injury replacement.

A White Sox-Cubs prospect trade.

Plus, Jesse Scholtens needs Tommy John surgery. pic.twitter.com/5uEmJ5epm5 — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) February 27, 2024

Scholtens made his Major League debut in 2023, making 26 appearances last season across 85 total innings and 11 starts. Unfortunately, he will miss the entire 2024 season as well as the start of 2025 while he rehabs from Tommy John surgery.