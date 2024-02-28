2024 South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 33: Eric Adler

Right-Handed Relief Pitcher

6´2´´

190 pounds

Age: 23

2023 SSS Top Prospect Ranking 41

2023 High Level Winston-Salem (High-A)

Age relative to high level -1.1 years

SSS rank among all right-handed relief pitchers in the system 3

Overall 2023 stats 2-0 ⚾️ 5 SV ⚾️ 28 games (17 finishes) ⚾️ 31 1⁄3 IP ⚾️ 2.87 ERA ⚾️ 1.309 WHIP ⚾️ 42 K ⚾️ 18 BB

At No. 191 in the 2022 MLB draft, the White Sox selected RHRP Eric Adler out of Wake Forest.

The righthander from a football family comes in with some built-in Chicago toughness.

RHP Eric Adler (Wake Forest) to CWS in R6. Closer level stuff, showed plus mid to high 90s FB and double plus mid 80s "death slider" on the Cape. Mixes in avg. CUT. Command failed him at Wake in 2022, but there's still a high lev. guy under the surface.https://t.co/i9gvHTiFQW — Will Hoefer (@whoeferbaseball) July 18, 2022

Adler comes in rated as prospect No. 242 on the MLB 2022 Prospect Ranks; the White Sox saw something more, grabbing him at No. 191 overall.

Scouting grades: Fastball: 60 | Curveball: 60 | Cutter: 55 | Control: 35 | Overall: 40

Adler is a big arm guy with a great, if not overwhelming, fastball. His high spin rates also suggest absolutely stellar stuff. He continued a heavy spin-rate trend with this White Sox draft.

Unfortunately, mechanical issues in Adler’s delivery have led to him struggling over his college career to throw strikes consistently. But even considering the struggles with command, Adler was able to be stellar as a reliever prior to 2022, which makes him a prime subject for Ethan Katz and his pitching lab.

And the White Sox didn’t waste any time running him into the system after the draft, as Adler saw six games total, four in Kannapolis. There’s nothing to make of those numbers, but certainly foretold that the organization sees a potential fast mover in the righty.

Adler’s first full professional season did little to dispel that, with the season fairly split between Low- and High-A but far more defined closer role after his promotion to Winston-Salem. There, Adler peripherals suffered a touch (more traffic) but his ERA dipped almost half a run, to 2.70.

Adler’s Baseball Cube player ratings

Strikeouts 93 (-3 from last season)

vs. Power 89 (-3)

Hittable 89 (-3)

Durability 75 (-4)

K/BB 39 (+10)

Walks 16 (+9)

Given the struggles Adler had in 2022, his transformation so far with the White Sox indicates he’s turned a corner personally and has benefited from the org’s instructional offerings. That said, Adler will be in Birmingham sooner than later this year, perhaps even breaking camp in Double-A.

[Note: The makeup of the White Sox minors changes over the long course of this project, shifting ratings. The February 3 trades with Seattle and Arizona have added three highly-rated prospects to our list, sliding players down. The list below represents our updated rankings, although the stories they link to will retain original rankings (example, No. 56 Troy Claunch originally was our No. 55 prospect).]

2024 South Side Sox Top 100 White Sox Prospects

33. Eric Adler, RHRP

34. Juan Carela, RHSP

35. Mason Adams, RHSP

36. Calvin Harris, C

37. Abraham Núñez, CF

38. Ronny Hernandez, C

39. Tim Elko, 1B

40. Mario Camilletti, 2B

41. Kohl Simas, RHSP

42. Shawn Goosenberg, 1B

43. Norge Vera, RHSP

44. Riley Gowens, RHSP

45. Jared Kelley, RHRP

46. Ryan Galanie, 1B

47. DJ Gladney, LF

48. Eddie Park, CF

49. Yoelqui Céspedes, CF

50. Christian Oppor, LHSP

51. Michael Turner, C

52. Tristan Stivors, RHRP

53. Caleb Freeman, RHRP

54. Jake Peppers, RHSP

55. Shane Murphy, LHRP

56. Troy Claunch, C

57. Edrick Felix, 2B

58. Gabriel Rodríguez, RHSP

59. Edgar Navarro, RHRP

60. Lucas Gordon, LHSP

61. Andrew Pérez, LHRP

62. Javier Mogollon, 2B

63. Aldrin Batista, RHSP

64. Ryan Castillo, 1B

65. Bryce Willits, 3B

66. Colby Smelley, C

67. Wes Kath, 3B

68. Alsander Womack, 2B

69. Jordan Sprinkle, SS

70. Connor McCullough, RHSP

71. Luis Rodriguez, RHRP

72. Jonah Scolaro, LHRP

73. Ben Beutel, LHRP

74. Stiven Flores, C

75. Adrian Gil, 1B

76. Yohemy Nolasco, RHRP

77. Ben Norman, LF

78. Josimar Cousín, RHSP

79. Juan Gonzalez, C

80. Chris Lanzilli, LF

81. Alex Speas, RHRP

82. Fraser Ellard, LHRP

83. Garrett Wright, RHRP

84. Duke Ellis, CF

85. Mathias LaCombe, RHRP

86. Godwin Bennett, RF

87. Rikuu Nishida, LF

88. Caden Connor, LF

89. Zach Franklin, RHRP

90. Jeremy González, LHSP

91. Jerry Burke, RHRP

92. Frankeli Arias, LHSP

93. Mikey Kane, 3B

94. Carlton Perkins, RHSP

95. Tyler Neslony, LF

96. Drew Dalquist, RHSP

97. Jason Matthews, SS

98. Jonathan Stiever, RHSP

99. Tommy Sommer, LHSP

100. Daniel González, LHRP