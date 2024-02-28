2024 South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 33: Eric Adler

Eric Adler
Right-Handed Relief Pitcher
6´2´´
190 pounds
Age: 23
2023 SSS Top Prospect Ranking 41
2023 High Level Winston-Salem (High-A)
Age relative to high level -1.1 years
SSS rank among all right-handed relief pitchers in the system 3
Overall 2023 stats 2-0 ⚾️ 5 SV ⚾️ 28 games (17 finishes) ⚾️ 31 1⁄3 IP ⚾️ 2.87 ERA ⚾️ 1.309 WHIP ⚾️ 42 K ⚾️ 18 BB
At No. 191 in the 2022 MLB draft, the White Sox selected RHRP Eric Adler out of Wake Forest.
The righthander from a football family comes in with some built-in Chicago toughness.
RHP Eric Adler (Wake Forest) to CWS in R6. Closer level stuff, showed plus mid to high 90s FB and double plus mid 80s "death slider" on the Cape. Mixes in avg. CUT. Command failed him at Wake in 2022, but there's still a high lev. guy under the surface.https://t.co/i9gvHTiFQW— Will Hoefer (@whoeferbaseball) July 18, 2022
Adler comes in rated as prospect No. 242 on the MLB 2022 Prospect Ranks; the White Sox saw something more, grabbing him at No. 191 overall.
Scouting grades: Fastball: 60 | Curveball: 60 | Cutter: 55 | Control: 35 | Overall: 40
Adler is a big arm guy with a great, if not overwhelming, fastball. His high spin rates also suggest absolutely stellar stuff. He continued a heavy spin-rate trend with this White Sox draft.
Unfortunately, mechanical issues in Adler’s delivery have led to him struggling over his college career to throw strikes consistently. But even considering the struggles with command, Adler was able to be stellar as a reliever prior to 2022, which makes him a prime subject for Ethan Katz and his pitching lab.
And the White Sox didn’t waste any time running him into the system after the draft, as Adler saw six games total, four in Kannapolis. There’s nothing to make of those numbers, but certainly foretold that the organization sees a potential fast mover in the righty.
Adler’s first full professional season did little to dispel that, with the season fairly split between Low- and High-A but far more defined closer role after his promotion to Winston-Salem. There, Adler peripherals suffered a touch (more traffic) but his ERA dipped almost half a run, to 2.70.
Adler’s Baseball Cube player ratings
Strikeouts 93 (-3 from last season)
vs. Power 89 (-3)
Hittable 89 (-3)
Durability 75 (-4)
K/BB 39 (+10)
Walks 16 (+9)
Given the struggles Adler had in 2022, his transformation so far with the White Sox indicates he’s turned a corner personally and has benefited from the org’s instructional offerings. That said, Adler will be in Birmingham sooner than later this year, perhaps even breaking camp in Double-A.
[Note: The makeup of the White Sox minors changes over the long course of this project, shifting ratings. The February 3 trades with Seattle and Arizona have added three highly-rated prospects to our list, sliding players down. The list below represents our updated rankings, although the stories they link to will retain original rankings (example, No. 56 Troy Claunch originally was our No. 55 prospect).]
