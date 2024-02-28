Gamethread: Padres at White Sox

Welcome back to winter for those in the Midwest who celebrate. The good news is today, the sun won’t set until 6:00 p.m., and it won’t set before 6:00 p.m. again until October 29!

Anyway, it will be sunny and warm again in the Grand Canyon State and another beautiful day for White Sox baseball. Deivi García gets the ball today for Chicago as he looks to improve upon his last spring outing three days ago when he gave up one run on two hits in one inning of work. The South Siders claimed the 24-year-old off waivers from the New York Yankees last August. The Bronx Bombers signed the Dominican native when he was just 16. The righthander was once a top pitching prospect, making top-100 lists in 2020 and 2021. He relies primarily on a four-seam fastball that gets a lot of swings and misses, and it has a slightly above-average velocity, sitting around 95 mph. Last season, in eight major league appearances between the Yankees and the Sox, García went 0-1 with a 2.40 ERA over 15 innings.

Matt Waldron hits the bump this afternoon for the Padres. Cleveland drafted the righty in Round 18 (No. 550) in the 2019 MLB Draft. In August 2020, Cleveland sent Waldron, Mike Clevinger, and Greg Allen to the Padres for Austin Hedges, Josh Naylor, Cal Quantrill, Gabriel Arias, Owen Miller, and Joey Cantillo. Clearly, the Friars got fleeced in that deal. The 27-year-old made his major league debut in June last season, and after some back and forth between the major and minor leagues, he stuck with the big league club in mid-August. Over eight games, he was 1-3 with a 4.35 ERA.

On the offensive side, Eloy Jiménez has been on fire. He’s had five hits in eight at-bats, including two doubles and four RBI. He’ll get a few more plate appearances today as he’s in the lineup along with other expected starters, Andrew Benintendi, Yoán Moncada, and Luis Robert Jr.

Here’s the full White Sox lineup:

Moncada at the hot corner vs. San Diego! pic.twitter.com/r0W3rtVRhe — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) February 28, 2024

And for the visiting San Diego Padres:

Headed back to Camelback Ranch pic.twitter.com/ddBWhpGU4R — San Diego Padres (@Padres) February 28, 2024

Unfortunately, there’s no radio or television broadcast of today’s game, so check back here at South Side Sox, where we’ll have all the news — good, bad, and ugly.