Today in White Sox History: February 29

1940

On this Leap Day, we’ll tell the tale of how the Chicago White Sox were run for almost two decades by women — a noteworthy feat (sadly) even today, much less 80 years ago.

Grace Comiskey inherited the White Sox (then valued at $2 million) from her husband, Louis Comiskey, the son of club founder Charles Comiskey. Louis, who passed away in 1939, threw a bit of a curve in his will: Chicago’s First National Bank was instructed to run the team.

As the de facto club owners, First National saw the White Sox as a poor investment, especially given a rough stretch for the club both on and off the field since the Great Depression. Citing nearly $700,000 debt possessed by the White Sox, the bank tried to force a sale, against Grace’s wishes. However, on this day, judge John O’Connell ruled against First National, affirming Grace and her then 14-year-old son, Chuck Comiskey, as rightful team owners. The exact ruling backed Grace’s ownership until Chuck turned 35 (after the 1957 season), when he was to take control of the team.

Grace took things one step further, in fact, by petitioning for early release of her dowry rights, which freed up $60,000 that she used to buy 1,000 more shares of stock in the team, affirming her majority stake.

On March 4, 1941, Grace was named president of the White Sox by the club’s board of directors, making her the first woman president of an AL team. Grace was known to be such a tough owner (ruling with a “velvet fist”) that she clashed with son Charlie countless times, even forcing him to quit the club in 1952 after denying him a raise.

Grace also modified her husband’s original plan to have son Chuck take over the White Sox when he was of age, as her will directed 54% of team stock to daughter Dorothy Comiskey and just 46% to Chuck. Thus initiated a wild, public family drama that saw Dorothy ultimately sell to Bill Veeck in 1959 after Chuck flubbed his chance to buy her out.