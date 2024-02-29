2024 South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 32: Tyler Schweitzer

Tyler Schweitzer

Left-Handed Starting Pitcher

6´0´´

185 pounds

Age: 23

2023 SSS Top Prospect Ranking 27

2023 High Level Winston-Salem (High-A)

Age relative to high level -1.1 years

SSS rank among all left-handed starters in the system 6

Overall 2023 stats 7-4 ⚾️ 23 games (22 starts) ⚾️ 107 1⁄3 IP ⚾️ 3.94 ERA ⚾️ 1.295 WHIP ⚾️ 121 K ⚾️ 45 BB

At No. 161 in the 2022 MLB draft, the White Sox picked Ball State lefthander Tyler Schweitzer.

Schweitzer is a typical White Sox pick, in that he’s a crafty lefthander, and that he’s from Indiana. Though ranked just 210th by MLB Pipeline, there seems to be some upside:

During the draft MLB Network Jim Callis noted how different he was from prior Ball State products, with less power but more swing-and-miss craftiness: “He can really pitch.”

His fastball hits just 90 mph but he has (noticing a trend) high spin rates. He was the 2022 MAC Pitcher of the Year.

Tyler Schweitzer, LHP, Ball State, White Sox 5th round pick pic.twitter.com/Go3IMoaXj6 — J (@NotAWhiteSuxFan) July 18, 2022

With more than 90 innings amassed in cold Indiana, the White Sox opted not to rush Schweitzer into the pros.

Rested for 2023, Schweitzer made the most of Chicago’s confidence in him with a full-season assignment, beginning in Kannapolis. He pitched well in 13 starts with the Cannon Ballers and held his own after a challenging promotion to High-A. There, in 10 games (nine starts), the southpaw kept his strikeouts steady but saw his command crack a bit, with a doubling of his walk rate. Still, his ERA barely crossed 4.00 facing hitters about a year older than him.

Make these ratings whatever you may, but Schweitzer ranks above average in every category when compared to his peers, with five of six ratings bordering on stellar.

Schweitzer’s Baseball Cube player ratings

Strikeouts 81

vs. Power 76

Hittable 76

K/BB 73

Durability 70

Walks 56

There is a lot of promise with this southpaw, although like many other “crafty” arms before him, Schweitzer will be doubted at every step up the system. On paper, he didn’t master High-A well enough not to start there again in 2024, but it seems certain the White Sox will challenge him with an assignment to the Barons as soon as the opportunity arises.

[Note: The makeup of the White Sox minors changes over the long course of this project, shifting ratings. The February 3 trades with Seattle and Arizona have added three highly-rated prospects to our list, sliding players down. The list below represents our updated rankings, although the stories they link to will retain original rankings (example, No. 56 Troy Claunch originally was our No. 55 prospect).]

