Gamethread(s): Double the fun Leap Day

When teams do the split-squad games in the spring, they have different ways of splitting. In the case of the White Sox, it’s along the outfield grass line.

Kansas City at White Sox, 2:05 p.m. CST

Getting started first, by five minutes, is a home contest against the Royals. In this one, Pedro Grifol uses the presumed regular-season starting outfield and a mix of backups and prospects in the infield.

On the mound for the first inning or two will be Jake Woodford, a minor league contract pick-up who was DFAed by the Cardinals. The righty has had an up-and-down career, last year being the biggest down, with an ERA of 6.23. The Royals have been nice enough to give Bobby Witt Jr. the day off against him.

Meanwhile, back not at the ranch:

White Sox at Mariners 2:10 p.m. CST

On this side of the split, it’s the presumed starting infield’s turn, along with Eloy Jiménez, who, as he does every year, is hitting at a level that would definitely get him into the Cactus League Hall of Fame, were there such a thing.

On the mound to start is lefty Jared Schuster, who came over from Atlanta with a few dozen of his closest friends in the Aaron Bummer trade. The Braves thought his 5.81 ERA in 11 starts last year didn’t make him a keeper, though such a performance with the Sox could put him near the top of the rotation. He has the good fortune of facing almost no Mariner starters from last year.

Maybe with some luck, the Mariners will feature the same total slop fielding and pitching they did last week to hand the Sox their only victory of the spring.

There’s a rumor Seattle will webcast the game, but otherwise, all we’ll get is the wonderful springtime version of Gameday, with no radar, no pitch view, and every batter either hitting the ball on the first pitch, striking out on three pitches, or walking on four.