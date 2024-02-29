It’s a split sweep! White Sox down M’s and R’s

Permit me to disclaim that it is hard to listen to two radio broadcasts, try to watch a video stream, check Gameday and Statcast with regularity, and not miss a bunch of stuff. It is even harder when you’re trying to do your laundry at the same time and the machines are nine stories downstairs in a broadcast dead zone.

However, I’m pretty sure the White Sox split squads beat both Kansas City and Seattle this afternoon, and even managed an even split of runs in the process, 6-5 over the Mariners and 6-1 over the Royals.

White Sox 6, Royals 1

This was the easy win. with a 6-0 lead going into the ninth. Gavin Sheets (do you get the picture up there now?) did the early damage with line shots to the stands in the fourth and sixth (does that mean he’ll have to play a lot in the regular season now?), around a two-run fifth that included a Braden Shewmake double, a walk, an Andrew Benintendi RBI single (one of his two hits) and a Rafael Ortega sac fly.

The Royals handed the Sox a couple of insurance runs in the eighth by making three errors in the inning. Meanwhile, six Sox pitchers held the Royals to four singles and no runs through the first eight innings, including two-inning stints by Jake Woodford and Tanner Banks.

Chase Solesky then auditioned for a quick return to minor league camp by giving up four hits all on his own in the ninth, but the Royals were kind enough to line out three times and leave the bases loaded.

White Sox 6, Mariners 5

The Sox got their second come-from-behind one-run win over the Mariners this spring, once again thanks to lousy Mariner fielding in the seventh that followed a Zach Remillard solo homer (yes, really) and allowed two more runs to come in on a slashed Danny Mendick double.

The Sox scoring early on came thanks to all-time spring-hitting champs Eloy Jiménez.

Nicky Lopez helped with a double, a single and two runs scored, and usually solid spring hitter Yoán Moncada also had a double.

The Mariners threatened in the bottom of the ninth, but it was White Sox D (yes, D!) that held them off, with Korey Lee throwing out a would-be base stealer and Mendick making a saving play on a smashed grounder for the last out.

Sox pitching wasn’t as impressive in this game, though Johan Dominguez did toss two scoreless innings.

Otherwise

The Sox are now 3-5 for the spring.

On the negative side, Jimmy Lambert will be out 10-to-14 days and NRI Joe Barlow may be out longer. both with shoulder issues.