South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 53: Tristan Stivors

Right-Handed Relief Pitcher

6´4´´

220 pounds

Age: 25

2023 SSS Top Prospect Rank 35

2023 High Level Birmingham (AA)

Age relative to high level -0.3 years

SSS rank among all right-handed relief pitchers in the system 5

Overall 2023 stats 7-1 ⚾️ 7 SV ⚾️ 34 games (26 finishes) ⚾️ 38 1⁄3 IP ⚾️ 3.52 ERA ⚾️ 1.409 WHIP ⚾️ 56 K ⚾️ 22 BB

With pick No. 491 in the 2022 MLB draft, the White Sox added right-handed closer Tristan Stivors from Texas State University. Stivors crushed the Sun Belt Conference competition with 18 saves in 32 games and a 2.21 ERA/1.082 WHIP, with 86 Ks in 61 innings. Those 18 saves led the nation in 2022. He features a classic closer mix of big heat and killer breaking ball.

Tristan Stivors is the White Sox 16th round pick!! #WhiteSox #MLBDraft



- Primary SL over FB. Led D1 in saves (18). Both breaking balls register over 40% whiff rates (SL = 49%). FB in the low 90’s T97mph. Relief profile w/ projection! Love this pick https://t.co/fXIuFuDx8h — Chaz Crawford (@chaz_crawford4) July 19, 2022

Oh, and a closer, who led the nation in saves, starting a game this season? That stands out. Here are some details:

My mind is boggled that Tristan Stivors hasn’t been drafted yet. Dude was one of the best closers in the country this season. THEN starts in a win or go home game against one of the best teams in the country in Stanford and throws 7 innings of 1 run ball. DRAFT. THIS. MAN. — (@DatDudeAG) July 18, 2022

Stivors had a heavy workload with Texas State in 2022 and thus saw little time after signing his $75,000 bonus, facing just 18 batters in the ACL and at Kannapolis.

True as advertised, given age and experience, Stivors jumped another two levels, up to Double-A Birmingham, in 2023. His results were a bit more mixed, however. While the ERA remained on the sunny side of 4.00, Stivors’ ability to simply show up on the mound and scare the sanitary socks off of batters has waned. Walks have bloomed, and what was a WHIP barely scraping past 1.000 in college has swelled to the 1.4 level in the pros — in 2023’s case, both at High-A and Double-A.

Stivors’ Baseball Cube player ratings

Strikeouts 94 (same as last season)

K/BB 79 (-6)

Hittable 66 (+2)

vs. Power 66 (+2)

Walks 56 (-9)

Durability 56 (+2)

Last season ending up a Baron put Stivors right at age-appropriate. He’ll get his start back in Birmingham to begin 2024, with the expectation of Charlotte sooner than later. In terms of pure closer mettle, there is no more suited candidate for the South Side in the White Sox system.

[Note: The makeup of the White Sox minors changes over the long course of this project, shifting ratings. The February 3 trades with Seattle and Arizona have added three highly-rated prospects to our list, sliding players ranked No. 57-100 down a couple of spots. The list below represents our updated rankings, although the stories they link to will retain original rankings (example, No. 57 Troy Claunch originally was our No. 55 prospect).]

2024 South Side Sox Top 100 White Sox Prospects

