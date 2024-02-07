Sox Populi Podcast 171 — Offseason movement

South Side Sox progeny, or papa, Sox Machine is heading to press row, with James Fegan in tow. That’s much more interesting and inspiring than anything the White Sox have done this offseason, so it’s how Chrystal O’Keefe, Joe Resis, Brian O’Neill, Dante Jones, Malachi Hayes and Brett Ballantini open our latest podcast:

A victory for all? Hat-tip to SM getting a seat at the table

An assessment of Chris Getz’s two Saturday deals, shipping out Cristian Mena and Gregory Santos for a variety of useful pieces

Has Getz already established himself as a different sort of general manager than Rick Hahn, rather than the photocopy we feared?

Temperature check: Feeling better, worse, or the same about the coming season?

