Sox Populi Podcast 171 — Offseason movement

Joe Resis, Dante Jones, Malachi Hayes, Brian O’Neill, Chrystal O’Keefe and Brett Ballantini discuss the big Sox Machine news, review last weekend’s deals and decide whether Chris Getz is the same as the old boss

By Brett Ballantini, Dante Jones, Joe Resis, Malachi Hayes, Chrystal O'Keefe, and Brian O'Neill
South Side Sox progeny, or papa, Sox Machine is heading to press row, with James Fegan in tow. That’s much more interesting and inspiring than anything the White Sox have done this offseason, so it’s how Chrystal O’Keefe, Joe Resis, Brian O’Neill, Dante Jones, Malachi Hayes and Brett Ballantini open our latest podcast:

  • A victory for all? Hat-tip to SM getting a seat at the table
  • An assessment of Chris Getz’s two Saturday deals, shipping out Cristian Mena and Gregory Santos for a variety of useful pieces
  • Has Getz already established himself as a different sort of general manager than Rick Hahn, rather than the photocopy we feared?
  • Temperature check: Feeling better, worse, or the same about the coming season?

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. You can also watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.

