White Sox announce 2024 spring training schedule

Your Chicago White Sox released their 2024 spring training schedule late Wednesday afternoon. Baseball season is almost upon us! Oh happy day!

The South Siders will open Cactus League play at Slone Park in Mesa, Ariz, to face the North Siders on Friday, February 23, at 2:05 p.m. CT. NBC Sports Chicago will have the TV call, with the radio broadcast on ESPN 1000. The new White Sox television broadcast team of John Schriffen and Steve Stone will call all six televised games.

Len Kasper and Darrin Jackson will call all 10 Cactus League broadcasts on ESPN 1000, starting with the opener on February 23 and wrapping up with the home finale on Saturday, March 23 vs. the Seattle Mariners at 3:05 p.m. CT. Four ESPN Chicago broadcasts will include live webcasts of the game on whitesox.com.

A very special treat comes on March 15, when legendary organist and White Sox icon Nancy Faust makes her annual appearance at Camelback Ranch:

It’s worth noting that Daylight Savings Time, which traditionally shifts the CT starting time for games back an hour, starts on March 10.

Below is a list of broadcasts on NBC Sports Chicago, ESPN Chicago and whitesox.com: