2024 South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 31: Braden Shewmake

Braden Shewmake

Shortstop

6´3´´

200 pounds

Age: 26

2023 High Level Atlanta (MLB)

Age relative to high level -3.2 years

SSS rank among all shortstops in the system 4

Overall 2023 Triple-A stats 122 games ⚾️ 16 HR ⚾️ 69 RBI ⚾️ .234/.299/.407 ⚾️ 39 BB ⚾️ 104 K ⚾️ 27-of-28 (96.4%) SB

Braden Shewmake came over to the White Sox in November as part of the massive trade for Aaron Bummer. With it were dashed any hopes for seeing time for a perennial division-winner/playoff club in the near future, as the drop from Atlanta to Chicago is as precipitous as they come.

Shewmake was Atlanta’s first-rounder in 2019, clawing his way up to get a two-game cup of coffee in the bigs in 2023. The lefthander raked at Texas A&M, but has struggled to get his footing in the upper minors: In 122 Triple-A games in 2023, Shewmake put up a .706 OPS with some decent power (16 HRs) but woeful on-base (.299). On the other hand, he made the most of his times on base by turning a lot of singles into doubles with STELLAR base-stealing (27 swipes, one time caught).

But Shewmake’s biggest obstacle with Chicago might be the sheer logjam of shortstops on the roster, from the tired also-rans (Nicky Lopez, Paul DeJong) to org guys (Lenyn Sosa, José Rodríguez, and even Colson Montgomery).

Shewmake’s Baseball Cube player ratings

Contact 79

Durability 72

Speed 70

Runs 64

Hitting 63

XBH 61

RBIs 60

Power 58

Average Rating 65.88

If the White Sox were being honest with themselves and rebuilding, Lopez and DeJong would not be on this roster, and players like Sosa, Rodríguez and Shewmake would be seeing time in the majors at shortstop from the jump. Because of a half-assed approach to the 2024 season, that young trio is in position to fester while the world waits for Colson Montgomery — who, incidentally, might not be a shortstop. At least one of Sosa, Rodríguez or Shewmake will end up in the MLB mix breaking camp, and as the season progresses and Chris Getz’s placeholder signings fail, at some point we may see all three on the roster. Whether Shewmake is one of them sooner, or later, is anyone’s guess.

[Note: The makeup of the White Sox minors changes over the long course of this project, shifting ratings. The February 3 trades with Seattle and Arizona have added three highly-rated prospects to our list, sliding players down. The list below represents our updated rankings, although the stories they link to will retain original rankings (example, No. 56 Troy Claunch originally was our No. 55 prospect).]

2024 South Side Sox Top 100 White Sox Prospects

31. Braden Shewmake, SS

32. Tyler Schweitzer, LHSP

33. Eric Adler, RHRP

34. Juan Carela, RHSP

35. Mason Adams, RHSP

36. Calvin Harris, C

37. Abraham Núñez, CF

38. Ronny Hernandez, C

39. Tim Elko, 1B

40. Mario Camilletti, 2B

41. Kohl Simas, RHSP

42. Shawn Goosenberg, 1B

43. Norge Vera, RHSP

44. Riley Gowens, RHSP

45. Jared Kelley, RHRP

46. Ryan Galanie, 1B

47. DJ Gladney, LF

48. Eddie Park, CF

49. Yoelqui Céspedes, CF

50. Christian Oppor, LHSP

51. Michael Turner, C

52. Tristan Stivors, RHRP

53. Caleb Freeman, RHRP

54. Jake Peppers, RHSP

55. Shane Murphy, LHRP

56. Troy Claunch, C

57. Edrick Felix, 2B

58. Gabriel Rodríguez, RHSP

59. Edgar Navarro, RHRP

60. Lucas Gordon, LHSP

61. Andrew Pérez, LHRP

62. Javier Mogollon, 2B

63. Aldrin Batista, RHSP

64. Ryan Castillo, 1B

65. Bryce Willits, 3B

66. Colby Smelley, C

67. Wes Kath, 3B

68. Alsander Womack, 2B

69. Jordan Sprinkle, SS

70. Connor McCullough, RHSP

71. Luis Rodriguez, RHRP

72. Jonah Scolaro, LHRP

73. Ben Beutel, LHRP

74. Stiven Flores, C

75. Adrian Gil, 1B

76. Yohemy Nolasco, RHRP

77. Ben Norman, LF

78. Josimar Cousín, RHSP

79. Juan Gonzalez, C

80. Chris Lanzilli, LF

81. Alex Speas, RHRP

82. Fraser Ellard, LHRP

83. Garrett Wright, RHRP

84. Duke Ellis, CF

85. Mathias LaCombe, RHRP

86. Godwin Bennett, RF

87. Rikuu Nishida, LF

88. Caden Connor, LF

89. Zach Franklin, RHRP

90. Jeremy González, LHSP

91. Jerry Burke, RHRP

92. Frankeli Arias, LHSP

93. Mikey Kane, 3B

94. Carlton Perkins, RHSP

95. Tyler Neslony, LF

96. Drew Dalquist, RHSP

97. Jason Matthews, SS

98. Jonathan Stiever, RHSP

99. Tommy Sommer, LHSP

100. Daniel González, LHRP