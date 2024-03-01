Gamethread: White Sox at Cubs

After a two-game split sweep yesterday (try to say that five times fast), the White Sox look to keep the streak alive against the Cubs.

Also, somewhat newly married Michael Kopech will get his first spring training start. Though his marriage was not as secretive as Shohei Ohtani’s. Ideally, appear to be healthy and able to play all season. Kopech has struggled over the last two seasons while being mismanaged as well, but maybe 2024 will be his year.

Kopech makes his Spring debut pic.twitter.com/uLegctBjT2 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 1, 2024

Today’s lineup might be somewhat consistent going forward based on the announcement of a 40-man roster. Get ready for Paul DeJong at shortstop and Naperville’s own Nicky Lopez at second. It’s also worth noting that Gavin Sheets made it. We saw two home runs yesterday from Sheets, and I guess that was enough for Chris Getz.

#WhiteSox agree to terms with 22 players on 2024 contracts: pic.twitter.com/vcyO39hrmR — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 1, 2024

You can catch the action at 2:05 CT over on ESPN Chicago (1000 AM) or, if you dare, it’s also on Marquee Sports Network.