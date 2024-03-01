 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gamethread: White Sox at Cubs

Keep that Cubbie stink away

By Chrystal O'Keefe
/ new
San Diego Padres v Chicago White Sox
It’s Kopech Day!
Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images
Chrystal O'Keefe is an Indiana native who balances her time between Indianapolis and Chicago. She enjoys being a mother, wife and author. In her down time she enjoys petting every dog she sees, getting tattoos, baking and advocating for causes she believes in. But most of all, she enjoys tweeting during baseball and hockey to calm her nerves. You can follow her nonsense here: @chrystal_ok.

After a two-game split sweep yesterday (try to say that five times fast), the White Sox look to keep the streak alive against the Cubs.

Also, somewhat newly married Michael Kopech will get his first spring training start. Though his marriage was not as secretive as Shohei Ohtani’s. Ideally, appear to be healthy and able to play all season. Kopech has struggled over the last two seasons while being mismanaged as well, but maybe 2024 will be his year.

Today’s lineup might be somewhat consistent going forward based on the announcement of a 40-man roster. Get ready for Paul DeJong at shortstop and Naperville’s own Nicky Lopez at second. It’s also worth noting that Gavin Sheets made it. We saw two home runs yesterday from Sheets, and I guess that was enough for Chris Getz.

You can catch the action at 2:05 CT over on ESPN Chicago (1000 AM) or, if you dare, it’s also on Marquee Sports Network.

More From South Side Sox

Loading comments...