SB Nation Reacts: The hows and whys of the 2023-24 offseason

This week, we weren't able to survey you on specific White Sox topics, but there were some interesting polling done across MLB, with the results slotted in below.

First up, voters were asked about commissioner Rob Manfred’s desire to have all offseason signings (and, likely, trade activity) confined to just a couple of weeks every winter:

In a related question, participants were asked whether some key free agents would remain unsigned as we get deeper into Cactus and Grapefruit League action:

And then, a bit of a collusion question ... just, who exactly is colluding? Turns out it’s the Scott Boras Agency! I knew that guy was bad news, ever since he called me up in Arizona to yell at me about Joe Crede.

Again, we were unable to get a White Sox question in this time around, but Twins fans seem to feel pretty lukewarm about the activity of the 2023 ALC champs.

