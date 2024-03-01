 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cubs 10, White Sox 6: At least these games don’t matter

And that blue-haired guy looked goofy

By Chrystal O'Keefe
Another hot mess of a day for the South Siders
Michael Kopech started the game looking rough. The inning began with a hit-by-pitch and a walk, but that quickly left his system with three easy strikeouts to follow. The second inning was even better for Kopech, with a grounder and two strikeouts.

The third inning would favor the White Sox, starting with Nicky Lopez getting home on a Paul DeJong sac fly. Justin Steele helped the Sox with a wild pitch that would send Kevin Pillar home, making it 2-0.

Jesse Chavez struggled in the fourth by allowing a hit and loading the bases. Then he walked David Bote to tie up the game. Thankfully, it ended there scoring-wise.

In the fifth, Pete Crow-Armstrong would struggle quite a bit in center field, ultimately losing the ball in the sun twice. Lopez got an RBI double off of Colten Brewer. Then, what should’ve been the easy sac fly/double play, Crow-Armstrong missed the ball. Kevin Pillar’s fly would send Dominic Fletcher home, and Crow-Armstrong’s miss would plate Lopez. Peyton Burdick singled to center and sent Paul DeJong home before the inning was over.

The Pale Hose were up 6-2, but only briefly.

The Cubs started to threaten in the bottom of the frame with two runs off Touki Toussaint and then a three-run homer from Owen Caissie to make it 7-6, Cubs. It wasn’t Touki’s best day, surrendering six runs on two hits in only 1⁄3 of an inning.

Then the Cubs really took it to the Good Guys in the bottom of the sixth with a wild showing. Here is the breakdown: Alexander Canario and Matt Mervis scored. Chuckie Robinson had a brutal throwing error. That’s all you need to know.

The Cubs added another one in the eighth when Jordan Nwogu singled, scoring Alexander Canario.

Per usual, Twitter quickly turned into a cesspool, but only the Cubs fans care.

The Sox will be back at it tomorrow. They’ll attempt to look like a professional baseball team against the World Series Champion Texas Rangers at 2:05 p.m.

Poll

Who was your White Sox MVP?

view results
  • 81%
    Michael Kopech: 2 IP, 1 BB, 5 K
    (26 votes)
  • 0%
    Paul DeJong: 1 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 RBI
    (0 votes)
  • 18%
    Nicky Lopez: 2 H, 2 R, 1 RBI
    (6 votes)
32 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who was your White Sox Cold Cat?

view results
  • 91%
    Touki Toussaint: 2 H, 4 ER, 5 BB
    (21 votes)
  • 8%
    Chuckie Robinson: 0-for-2, throwing error
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    Mike Moustakas: 0-for-3
    (0 votes)
23 votes total Vote Now

