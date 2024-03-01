Cubs 10, White Sox 6: At least these games don’t matter

Michael Kopech started the game looking rough. The inning began with a hit-by-pitch and a walk, but that quickly left his system with three easy strikeouts to follow. The second inning was even better for Kopech, with a grounder and two strikeouts.

The third inning would favor the White Sox, starting with Nicky Lopez getting home on a Paul DeJong sac fly. Justin Steele helped the Sox with a wild pitch that would send Kevin Pillar home, making it 2-0.

Jesse Chavez struggled in the fourth by allowing a hit and loading the bases. Then he walked David Bote to tie up the game. Thankfully, it ended there scoring-wise.

In the fifth, Pete Crow-Armstrong would struggle quite a bit in center field, ultimately losing the ball in the sun twice. Lopez got an RBI double off of Colten Brewer. Then, what should’ve been the easy sac fly/double play, Crow-Armstrong missed the ball. Kevin Pillar’s fly would send Dominic Fletcher home, and Crow-Armstrong’s miss would plate Lopez. Peyton Burdick singled to center and sent Paul DeJong home before the inning was over.

The Pale Hose were up 6-2, but only briefly.

The Cubs started to threaten in the bottom of the frame with two runs off Touki Toussaint and then a three-run homer from Owen Caissie to make it 7-6, Cubs. It wasn’t Touki’s best day, surrendering six runs on two hits in only 1⁄3 of an inning.

Touki Toussaint is gonna give us ulcers, isn't he? — Geoffrey Clark (@gfclark89) March 1, 2024

Then the Cubs really took it to the Good Guys in the bottom of the sixth with a wild showing. Here is the breakdown: Alexander Canario and Matt Mervis scored. Chuckie Robinson had a brutal throwing error. That’s all you need to know.

The Cubs added another one in the eighth when Jordan Nwogu singled, scoring Alexander Canario.

Per usual, Twitter quickly turned into a cesspool, but only the Cubs fans care.

I laugh when cubs fans try to insult white sox fans…we openly admit our organization is not good — maddie (@maddie_spagnola) March 1, 2024

The Sox will be back at it tomorrow. They’ll attempt to look like a professional baseball team against the World Series Champion Texas Rangers at 2:05 p.m.

Poll Who was your White Sox MVP? Michael Kopech: 2 IP, 1 BB, 5 K

Paul DeJong: 1 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 RBI

Nicky Lopez: 2 H, 2 R, 1 RBI vote view results 81% Michael Kopech: 2 IP, 1 BB, 5 K (26 votes)

0% Paul DeJong: 1 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 RBI (0 votes)

18% Nicky Lopez: 2 H, 2 R, 1 RBI (6 votes) 32 votes total Vote Now