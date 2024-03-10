Meet the Players: International Women’s Day Edition with Allie Wesel

I remember the day Allie was brought in; we had been Twitter mutuals for a bit and Brett asked me if I knew anything about her. Eager to jump right in, I was able to e-meet Allie as I walked her through the steps for her first article. I doubt she needed the help because she’s a smart cookie, but it was a great introduction nonetheless.

Allie has been all hands on deck since the beginning, taking on several different articles and joining in on podcasts. But perhaps more importantly, she is the snack sack queen. For those unfamiliar with a snack sack, or the rules behind it, you are allowed to bring a gallon bag of food from home (or wherever, go get a sandwich somewhere). That way you’re not only saving money, and eating better food, but you’re also NOT giving Jerry any concession stand money. Like I said, Allie is brilliant.

We are truly lucky to have her on the team.

What questions are you tired of being asked as a woman in sports media?

Not a question but more so the sentiment, “Wow, you really know your stuff!” or “I didn’t realize you really knew baseball.”

How did you arrive at South Side Sox?

I had been seeking ways to get more involved in the online baseball community, specifically the White Sox. Brett sent me a DM and I thought it was the perfect opportunity to dive into this world.

What particular challenges have you found in covering baseball?

There are A LOT of games. Finding new ways to spin a recap, talk about a strikeout, describe a home run, etc. can be a lot. Additionally, when your team is bad it is really hard to care about writing about said team.

What particular satisfaction have you gotten from covering baseball?

I take so much pride in seeing the final product and being able to share my stories with friends and family. “You see this? I wrote that.” Interacting with people who have read my stories and can relate or get a laugh amid an abysmal season will never not be fun.

If you could say something to the next generation of women in sports media, what it be?

It will never be enough. If you think you’re asking for too much or you are asking above what you deserve, stop. Ask for the moon. Write, record, and talk about it. If you think it’s a story worth covering, cover it.

What brought you to love baseball?

My mom played softball through college and was one of the biggest Cubs fans I ever knew. She planted the seed that would turn into my passion. Baseball was always on in our house, and in elementary school I was lucky enough to have a grandfather who had season tickets to the White Sox. I spent many weekend evenings in the car with my grandparents traveling to U.S. Cellular Field. I remember my Papa always talking about random baseball things and being so interested in how he knew so much. I fell in love with the game in Row 1 of Section 544. When he passed in 2021, watching the team he loved so dearly and learning everything I could felt like a great way to honor him and his memory.

The sports world thankfully has plenty of trailblazers now. Is there someone you look up to or who inspired you to start covering baseball?

I can’t say there is a woman who inspired me to cover baseball specifically, but women like Jenny Finch who dominated in softball and then slowly made her way to the MLB Network and other spaces made me realize there is a place for women in baseball. Today people like Jenny Cavnar, Kim Ng, and Jen Pawol remind me that it’s not just about women covering sports, it is about women integrating themselves in all spaces of this industry.