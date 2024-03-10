Gamethread: White Sox at Giants

Happy Sunday and Happy Daylight Savings to all who celebrate an extra hour of sunshine and spring being right around the corner. Today, the Chicago White Sox take on the San Francisco Giants at Scottsdale Stadium. Chris Flexen and Spencer Howard will be the respective starters for each team.

This will be Flexen’s first start and second appearance overall this spring. Flexen agreed to a one-year deal with Chicago this December and has played for the New York Mets, Seattle Mariners, Colorado Rockies, and in the KBO. His last appearance came out of the bullpen and was his debut with the White Sox, allowing no runs on one hit and one walk in two innings. Other scheduled pitchers today are Bryan Shaw, Nick Padilla, Tim Hill, Alex Speas, Jordan Leasure, and Jake Cousins. Personally, I am still excited to see what Leasure has to offer this spring, so will be monitoring his outing.

Howard has been in and out of the majors, and signed with the Giants last year on a minor league contract. He has already appeared this spring and has pitched three innings total, with four strikeouts and two home runs.

On the road again in Scottsdale pic.twitter.com/x5gxXPe4Za — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 10, 2024

Yoán Moncada and Eloy Jiménez will be in the lineup today, as they try to stretch their hot springs. Paul DeJong also has nine RBIs, tied for fourth in the Cactus League. Naperville Nicky’s line is .400/.500/.650, as he seems to be on a heater.

The squads for the split squad ⬇️



Game one: 1:05 pm PT (@KNBR)

Game two: 1:10 pm PT pic.twitter.com/BVjNcuTXtj — SFGiants (@SFGiants) March 10, 2024

The Giants have a split squad day, but we get their top-shelf lineup.

No NBCSCHI or radio for us, but the Giants will have their radio call. Not much to work with here.

For this year I’m thinking of starting a new series called, “Where Is Hannah Writing From Today?”

Currently I’m writing at a mountain in the middle of Wisconsin, snowboarding on what little snow is left — so that’s a new location unlocked.

Anyways, game time is at 3:05 p.m. CT, as Arizona has decided that Daylight Savings is irrelevant in the baseball world. Adjust your schedules accordingly, all games for this second half of spring training will be later!