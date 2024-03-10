Giants 5, White Sox 4: Walk-off in Scottsdale

It was another game to forget for the 4-12 spring training Chicago White Sox, as they drop one late to the San Francisco Giants, 5-4. Because this one wasn’t televised, we will have to work with what we’ve got.

Spencer Howard started the game for the Giants and got into some trouble in the top of the first inning, as Dominic Fletcher and Yoán Moncada reached on back-to-back walks. After two pop outs, Rafael Ortega walked to load the bases for Paul DeJong, but he was unable to convert.

Chris Flexen had a solid start, cruising through the first three innings with no runs, three hits, and two strikeouts. The only thing he seemed to struggle with was his control, as he did have two walks. His ERA stays at 0.00 for the spring, over five total innings.

The South Siders started off the scoring in the top of the fourth against Taylor Rogers as Nicky Lopez (the guy from Naperville) doubled to start the inning, and a wild pitch moved him to third. After a Fletcher strikeout and Moncada walk, Eloy Jiménez reached on a fielder’s choice and got the RBI to give the team a 1-0 lead. Cue the high-quality video.

Alex Speas replaced Flexen to start the bottom of the inning, and allowed back-to-back-to-back walks to Wilmer Flores, Thairo Estrada, and Nick Ahmed. Not the best. Joey Bart and Austin Slater had back-to-back sacrifice flies to steal the lead right back, 2-1.

The bottom of the fifth inning was the start of the spring substitutions and it was a really long list but to summarize, but Bryan Ramos, Mike Moustakas, Colson Montgomery, and Brett Phillips were among some of the players to get some time on the field.

Of course one of the names I didn’t mention, Braden Shewmake, tripled to start the inning off of Amir Garrett, and Moustakas drove him in with a single to tie the game. Still getting used to The Moose being on my team.

Montgomery had a single, which is always good to see, and Jacob Burke (pinch-hitting for Ortega) singled to drive in Moustakas and take the lead back at 3-2.

Jordan Leasure saw a clean inning of work with a strikeout, as he is yet to allow a run this spring. Jake Cousins replaced him in the bottom of the seventh inning and allowed back-to-back singles, followed by a failed pickoff attempt that allowed a run to score and then a sacrifice fly for a quick two Giants runs. Definitely an inning to forget.

The gritty White Sox came back in the top of the ninth inning starting with a Phillips walk and a double by Mark Payton. Korey Lee had a sacrifice fly to tie it up and drive in Phillips, but Payton was caught stealing to end the inning.

Bryan Shaw time! Surely he will hold the tie and we will end this one at 4-4, right? Actually, that’s not what happened at all. He led the inning off with a walk to Wade Meckler, who then stole second, and with two outs scored the winning run on a Tom Murphy single.

Not much to say about this one, but the team will go back to their Arizona home AKA Camelback Ranch tomorrow to face the Colorado Rockies. Jake Woodford will get the start against Kyle Freeland. Game time is at 3:05 p.m. CT. See you all next week!

