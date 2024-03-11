Gamethread: Rox @ Sox

Another day, another spring game with zero broadcast coverage. And MLB wants to grow the game. Uh-huh, sure-sure...

In a matchup of two 2023 cellar-dwellers, the Pale Hose welcome the Blake Street Bombers for an afternoon matinee in Glendale. The Rockies come in at 9-6 on the spring, good for the fifth-best record in Cactus League play. As for the home team White Sox, the less said about their last-place 4-12 record the better. Spring training numbers certainly aren’t indicators of regular season success to come, but Pedro’s crew hasn’t exactly inspired much hope for better days ahead once the games count for real.

Some roster news before game time:

Here’s how the South Siders line them up this afternoon:

And for the visiting Rockies:

First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. CT. Note that time difference now friends, we are finally back to daylight normality, so enjoy the extra hour of sunshine this afternoon while doing anything else but watching a game that’s not televised. I’ll be here following along on Gameday, twiddling my thumbs, scrolling Twitter, and playing on my phone all afternoon so you don’t have to! You’re welcome!

Check back in to South Side Sox for a recap of all of the action you couldn’t see or hear, after the game.