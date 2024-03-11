Rox: 7, Sox: BAD

In a game that none of us could see or hear, probably for the better, the White Sox put on another indefatigable display of atrocious baseball. Unfortunately, I don’t foresee much of anything changing when the calendar turns to April.

White Sox game said TBD on schedule for broadcasts until now, and in a shocking development there is once again no audio, video, or webcast available at Camelback. — Ian Eskridge (@dailywhitesox) March 11, 2024

Yup, unprecedented access over here ...

Picking it up in the top of the first, man-determined-to-prove-he’s-not-a-starter Michael Kopech once again got off to a banner start in this one. After the leadoff man popped out, the Rockies brought out the lumber. A single and a pair of home runs put Colorado up, 3-0, early:

On to the bottom of the first, as Yoán Moncada and Luis Robert Jr. both singled after Benintendi struck out. Renowned clean-up hitter Paul DeJong struck out swinging on three pitches and Kevin Pilliar lined out to end the frame. Gotta love the patience from the veterans. To no one’s surprise, Pedro’s Murderer’s Row of Washed-Up No-Bat Vets failed to capitalize with runners on first and second and only one out.

Michael “No Control” Kopech walked Alan Trejo on four pitches to leadoff the second, and moved him to second on a disengagement violation. Trejo stole third and scored on a Julio Carreras double, and Kopech’s bad day kept getting worse.

Alan Trejo draws a walk to start the second; that walk sure did haunt the White Sox when Julio Carreras smacked that RBI double.



4-0 #Rockies at Camelback Ranch — DNVR Rockies (@DNVR_Rockies) March 11, 2024

I can understand giving an arm like Kopech’s every last chance to prove he can be a starter, but the sample size is now great enough to draw the informed conclusion that he’s simply not. He has been brutal this spring.

Juan Then mercifully relieved Kopech, but immediately broke into a pitch-for-pitch impersonation of his predecessor, walking the first batter he faced on four pitches.

Okay this GameDay "live" is SO slow today — (5) Jacklyn Hilligoss (@JackHill43) March 11, 2024

Sadly, we can’t even get decent Game Day info today. Not that we’re missing much ...

Pedro pulld the famous spring training switcheroo, inexplicably putting Kopech back into the game, further making the case that both are very bad at their jobs. Kopech managed to record two outs before walking Bradley Zimmer, of all hitters, on four consecutive non-competitive pitches, and is promptly removed from the game again.

Micheal Kopeck in relief of…Michael Kopeck. He did not make it out of the second…or the third. Looking forward to the fourth. #WhiteSox — Luke Magerko (@LukeMagerko) March 11, 2024

If anyone has any idea of what Pedro is doing, please clue us in over here, because we have questions ...

Kopech’s final line: 2 1⁄3 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K. His spring ERA balloons to 7.71. Not good.

Kyle Freeland is on pace to make #Rockies fans very happy, he has been lights out in spring training. Caveats aside, he's the hometown face of the franchise, and mowing through lineups all summer does wonders in Denver. — Luke Zahlmann (@lukezahlmann) March 11, 2024

Was Freeland been really good in this game, or is it more the flaccid noodle bats featured in the Pale Hose lineup? I guess we’ll never really know, at least not today.

Jake Woodford replaced someone named Johnny Ray, who seems to have pitched for the home team. We don’t have eyes on the action, so I’m just going to assume both guys are just made-up pitcher names.

Sam Hilliard doubled to right and scored on a Ryan McMahon triple to center, and it’s 5-0.

One batter later, Michael Toglia singled home McMahon, and its 6-0, Bad Guys. Though bad is probably a much more appropriate descriptor for the home team ...

Designated Hitter Paul DeJong, a phrase I hope to never have to type again, became the unlikeliest of heroes, breaking up the Rockies shutout with a solo homer to open the bottom of the fourth. Even the old and bad can still run into one in the thin Arizona spring air, I guess?

Kyle Freeland gives up a home run to Paul DeJong in the bottom of the fourth.



6-1 #Rockies at Camelback — DNVR Rockies (@DNVR_Rockies) March 11, 2024

Second time through the order, the dormant Pale Hose offense started to show signs of life, as Gavin Sheets doubled ... on a pop up to third? Max Stassi followed with an RBI single off of a presumably tiring Kyle Freeland. The life signs were short lived, however as Braden Shewmake flew out to center to end the inning.

And we’ve reached the point in the game where the MLB regulars exodus en masse and the disparate collection of roster filler takes over.

Maybe-not-so-fake-pitcher Woodford went three innings in relief, giving up two runs on five hits and striking out five. Nothing spectacular by any stretch, but he ate some innings and seemed to stop the bleeding. That’s something.

Subs, subs, and more subs!

Top of the seventh, Bailey Horn entered to replace Woodford. And guess what, the Rox scored again! Bradley Zimmer doubled to open the frame and came home on a Hunter Goodman single to center. That White Sox league-worst run differential keeps on expanding. At least the Sox staff can be proud of something ...

Bradley Zimmer hit a double. Hunter Goodman hit a single to score him.



That's how we got to 7-2 #Rockies here in the 7th inning — DNVR Rockies (@DNVR_Rockies) March 11, 2024

And that’s all she wrote. By the “looks” of it, this one was rather ugly. Maybe the White Sox are doing us all a favor by not broadcasting this dismal abomination of a baseball team ...

The South Siders travel to Goodyear tomorrow to take on the Cincinnati Reds at 8:05 p.m. CT, and you guessed it, there will be zero broadcast coverage from the White Sox. It looks like the Reds will have a radio broadcast that will be available for MLB.tv subscribers.

Enjoy! Or don’t. Yeah, don’t. You’re probably better off.

Poll Who was the White Sox MVP? No one

Seriously?

GFY

Hahahahahahahahahahahahah vote view results 30% No one (3 votes)

0% Seriously? (0 votes)

10% GFY (1 vote)

60% Hahahahahahahahahahahahah (6 votes) 10 votes total Vote Now