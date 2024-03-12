Androgyny in baseball: Let’s talk about it

Baseball is a man’s game.

At least, it traditionally has been. As such, baseball has historically been riddled with honor-bound unwritten rules, an unspoken ban on emotion, and a fierce distaste of alternative fashion. From Fernando Rodney’s tilted hat to the much-publicized feud between Ronald Acuna Jr. and Freddie Freeman on the subject of eye black, oldheads (to borrow a term my girlfriend loves to use) have long been the gatekeepers of what’s proper in baseball.

That seems to be changing.

JUNG HOO LEE IN A SKIRT EVERYONE SHUT UP RN pic.twitter.com/6qzGqgPHXC — kate ⚾️ (@sfgiantskate) January 31, 2024

A new generation of baseball fans and baseball players have been challenging the masculine normality of America’s pastime. San Francisco Giants star Jung-Hoo Lee, seen above rocking a letter jacket with a black, pleated skirt, sent baseball circles into a frenzy when photos from his shoot with Noblesse Men found their way onto the internet. Similarly, Triston Casas’ use of nail polish (below) at a position other than catcher also ruffled some old, grey feathers. While a quick scroll through any social media site’s comment section will remind our readers that the old guard of baseball is as alive and as vocal as ever, the gender-nonconforming youth of Gen-Z and Gen Alpha are now equally well represented in those circles, offering a more colorful take on the departure from standard-strict men’s clothing and fashion expression in baseball.

These fans are the future of the sport.

Triston Casas’ nails match his glove.



: Boston Globe/Jim Davis pic.twitter.com/pzahcSL5lL — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) February 19, 2023

It’s no secret that baseball is a game that has been steadily declining in cultural relevance and viewership since the 1990s. And while the structure of the game itself is certainly a contributing factor in that dubious truth, baseball’s fundamental inability to embrace and celebrate passion has done little to endear it to the generations who’ve grown up watching the more energetic, more expressive product that is American football. To its credit, MLB’s “Let the kids play” campaign attempted to flip the narrative of what’s expected in the sport, but it was constantly undermined by umpires, coaches, and players who had no desire to let the kids swing at pitches in certain counts against certain players — let alone express themselves through means that are considered unconventional by their peers.

I’m not suggesting that Yoán Moncada going out and playing third base in thigh-high socks or Dylan Cease wearing eyeliner will revitalize the sport and catapult baseball to cultural relevance again. But the best path forward for an expiring sport with antiquated values is one that embraces inclusivity and celebrates its diversity. Very few American sports products can match baseball’s ethnic diversity, and if baseball permits itself to not only allow but champion facets like androgyny, internationality, and historically non-traditional forms of self-expression, it will stand alone in American and international sports culture.

Can we talk about Ronald Acuña’s black nails



I’ll start.



They look fucking sick pic.twitter.com/KO768jQVqb — Michael Harris II’s Headband (@ATLHeadband) January 28, 2024

The only way forward for baseball is one that’s as inclusive and respectful as the fans who comprise its ecosystem. And while something as simple as small displays of androgyny likely have no lasting effect on the sport product itself, there’s no question that the mere existence of these gender non-conforming styles in players that fans of all persuasions, generations, and genders revere leave a lasting impact on those among us who historically haven’t felt welcome or accepted in conventional baseball circles.

Community is everything. Expression is everything.

To steal a line from Charles Wright & the Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band: All you got to do now is express yourself!