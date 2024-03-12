Gamethread: White Sox at Reds

Happy Tuesday, White Sox fans, and happy Dylan Cease Day. It’s going to take a lot more than Dylan Cease to make me happy today, though, especially with trade rumors flying around like crazy. Could this be Cease’s last start for the White Sox? I shudder to think, but we have no choice but to do so, as this game will not be televised.

Good thing you guys have each other in this gamethread though, right? Let’s suffer together. If you don’t want to suffer with a Gameday box on your computer and you want the highlights, stay tuned for my recap.

Here’s your lineup:

Evening baseball in Goodyear pic.twitter.com/eF2pu2bVtP — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 12, 2024

And for the bad guys:

Under the lights in Goodyear tonight pic.twitter.com/Z29xbET21l — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) March 12, 2024

Graham Ashcraft, who’s thrown two strikeouts in five lukewarm innings in spring training this season, is on the mound for the Reds tonight. For the White Sox, Dylan is scheduled for four innings, Nick Nastrini three in relief.

In tonight’s oh my god the roster is getting ever closer to finalized, the White Sox optioned Bailey Horn to Charlotte. Also, as if to return serve on Gregory Santos getting sidelined with a lat in Seattle, the pitcher returned in trade for him, Prelander Berroa is now sidelined with an arm and shoulder issue. The thin pitching gets thinner ...

First pitch is 8:05 p.m. CST, because Daylight Savings Time clock shenanigans are still actively trying to destroy all of us, and Major League Baseball doesn’t care. No televised broadcast.