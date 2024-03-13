Gamethread: White Sox at Brewers

Happy Wednesday, everyone! We have an AL/NL Central showdown as the White Sox take on the Brewers at American Family Fields of Phoenix at 3:05 p.m. Wow, that’s a mouthful. Don’t try to say that too fast; you might accidentally let a curse word slip.

Today, we lead off with one lonely roster move. With the White Sox having imported not one but two mediocre veterans who will have nothing to do with the future of this franchise, poor Lenyn Sosa is headed back to Charlotte.

This afternoon, we have a matchup between righties Erick Fedde and Bryse Wilson. Fedde, who pitched last season for the KBO NC Dinos, is making his third start of the spring for the Good Guys. He worked hard to develop a four-pitch repertoire in the KBO, with a focus on his sweeper and changeup. The 31-year-old has been solid so far in Cactus League play, going 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA. Over his two appearances, he’s given up two runs on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts in five innings.

For Milwaukee, Wilson gets the start. The Atlanta Braves selected the 26-year-old in Round 4 (No. 109) of the 2016 draft. The youngster was only 18 at the time he was drafted and considered a highly-touted prospect right out of high school. Unfortunately for Wilson, he has struggled to find his footing in the big leagues. Wilson joined the Brewers in January 2023 after he was DFA’d by the Pittsburgh Pirates. He did see some success out of the pen last season, going 6-0 with three saves, five holds, and a 2.58 ERA over 76 2⁄3 innings in 53 games.

Here’s how Pedro Grifol lines them up:

How we line up today in Arizona! pic.twitter.com/zYY1rADTZE — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 13, 2024

And for the Brewers:

And your author today has a shameless plug. If you are a Twitter person, yours truly —@soxmom72 — would love a vote in the #108Tourney. If you follow me, I promise to follow you back, too! There’s so much great White Sox content out there. Let’s share the love.

Sadly, you can’t watch or listen to this 3:10 p.m. CT game, once again —great job, White Sox—but don’t fret as we’ve got all your coverage here at South Side Sox. So be sure to check back with us for the game recap.