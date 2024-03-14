Gamethread: Angels @ White Sox

It’s a gloomy Thursday afternoon in Chicago, a day befitting the official start of yet another White Sox attempt to rebuild through half-measures, hubris, and detritus washed to the banks of Bubbly Creek. Yes, 2016 was indeed eight years ago, but it sure doesn’t feel like we are so far removed from the last fire-sale-in-hopes-of-someday-being-good-enough. In case you missed the breaking news yesterday evening, after months of rumor and speculation, the South Siders shipped ace Dylan Cease to the San Diego Padres for three prospects and a relief pitcher:

The #WhiteSox have acquired RHP Drew Thorpe, Jairo Iriarte & Steven Wilson and OF Samuel Zavala from the San Diego Padres in exchange for RHP Dylan Cease. Thorpe (No. 5), Zavala (No. 7) & Iriarte (No. 8) are rated by https://t.co/JcyGHUruNp among the Top 10 prospects in the… pic.twitter.com/sWNqCLBLBQ — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 14, 2024

The spring games, however, go on ...

The Los Angeles Angels travel to Camelback Ranch to take on your Chicago White Sox. After rocking a spring training worst run differential for most of March, the Pale Hose offense erupted the past two games, outscoring the opposition, 29-5. Who saw that coming? Can the bats continue the deluge against the Halos? We shall see.

Here’s Pedro’s lineup this afternoon in Glendale:

And for the visiting Angels:

#Angels Lineup against the ChiSox :

CF Aaron Hicks

1B Nolan Schanuel

SS Luis Rengifo

C Logan O'Hoppe

3B Miguel Sanó

RF Mickey Moniak

LF Jake Marisnick

DH Willie Calhoun

2B Ehire Adrianza

SP Tyler Anderson#GoHalos — InsideHalos (@InsideHalos) March 14, 2024

And the probable starting pitchers:

The Sox, of course, aren’t broadcasting this one on TV or radio, but lucky for you, the Angels TV crew will bring you the moving pictures on Bally Sports SoCal — if you have MLB.tv, that is.

I’ll be back to recap the happenings after the game.