 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Detroit Tigers v Chicago White Sox
Man undeserving of job fails upward in perpetuity.
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Filed under:

Gamethread: Angels @ White Sox

Oh, there’s a spring game to follow?

By Ryiin
/ new

It’s a gloomy Thursday afternoon in Chicago, a day befitting the official start of yet another White Sox attempt to rebuild through half-measures, hubris, and detritus washed to the banks of Bubbly Creek. Yes, 2016 was indeed eight years ago, but it sure doesn’t feel like we are so far removed from the last fire-sale-in-hopes-of-someday-being-good-enough. In case you missed the breaking news yesterday evening, after months of rumor and speculation, the South Siders shipped ace Dylan Cease to the San Diego Padres for three prospects and a relief pitcher:

The spring games, however, go on ...

The Los Angeles Angels travel to Camelback Ranch to take on your Chicago White Sox. After rocking a spring training worst run differential for most of March, the Pale Hose offense erupted the past two games, outscoring the opposition, 29-5. Who saw that coming? Can the bats continue the deluge against the Halos? We shall see.

Here’s Pedro’s lineup this afternoon in Glendale:

And for the visiting Angels:

And the probable starting pitchers:

The Sox, of course, aren’t broadcasting this one on TV or radio, but lucky for you, the Angels TV crew will bring you the moving pictures on Bally Sports SoCal — if you have MLB.tv, that is.

I’ll be back to recap the happenings after the game.

Today in White Sox History

Today in White Sox History: March 14

Dylan Cease

BREAKING: Dylan Cease finally on the move, traded to Padres

White Sox Game Recaps

White Sox 15, Brewers 4: Who are these guys?

Loading comments...