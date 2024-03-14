Share All sharing options for: White Sox 5, Angels 1: Pale Hose play small ball to win their third straight

After scoring 29 runs in their last two games, the White Sox played some small ball on their way to their third straight win. They scratched out five runs on nine hits while only committing one error late in the game. Michael Soroka, Garrett Crochet, and Jesse Chavez combined to hold the Los Angeles Angels scoreless through eight innings.

Picking up the action in the bottom of the first, Andrew Benintendi and Yoán Moncada opened the frame with back-to-back walks. Robert flew out deep to center, advancing both runners, and Andrew Vaughn blooped an RBI duck snort single into short right field to score the game's first run.

The duckiest of snorts — jacki (@zombie_jacki) March 14, 2024

Kevin Pillar drove home Moncada with a deep sacrifice fly to right, and it was 2-0.

Huh. We're scoring runs on the little things. I like it. — (5) Jacklyn Hilligoss (@JackHill43) March 14, 2024

Michael Soroka came out dealing, striking out two in his first two innings.

Michael Soroka's 2ks thru 2. pic.twitter.com/YnXmhj22zN — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 14, 2024

Moncada ripped a double to the left field corner to lead off the bottom of the third, and Andrew Vaughn picked up his second RBI on the afternoon with a single to short left.

Moncada went 1-for-2 with a walk on the day. This spring, he is hitting a blistering .379 with an OPS of .983. It would be a welcome sight if Yoán could carry any of that hot hitting over into the regular season.

After walking the leadoff man, Soroka flirted with trouble in the fourth inning, but he escaped unscathed.

A strong outing for Michael Soroka.

4 IP 2 H (singles) 0 R 2 BB 5 K

Spring ERA: 2.00 — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) March 14, 2024

Mike Soroka, potential #2 starter in the #WhiteSox rotation, wipes out ANOTHER Angel. He had 5 Ks on the day.pic.twitter.com/XM3ZvB9Lqk — Just Another Year: White Sox (@JAYCWhiteSox) March 14, 2024

In the top of the sixth, Mike Moustakas worked a one-out walk. Then, Brooks Baldwin entered to run, and Chuckie Robinson singled to right, moving Baldwin to third. A Zach Remillard safety squeeze sacrifice bunt scored the Sox's fourth run of the game.

Garrett Crochet surrendered back-to-back singles to Mickey Moniak and old friend Jake Marisnick in the seventh but got Willie Calhoun to line out to left and Ehire Adrianza to ground out to second to retire the side. Crochet's line: 3 IP, 2 H, 3 K, 0 BB, 0 R. After his three innings of work, he was still throwing 99 mph. He has yet to give up an earned run in Cactus League play, and so far, it has been a really promising spring for the big lefty. He definitely looks poised to enter the starting rotation.

In the bottom of the seventh, Danny Mendick reached on a bunt single, stole second, and scored on a Dominic Fletcher bloop single to center to make it 5-0, Good Guys. The small ball was working today!

⚾ #GoHalos at #WhiteSox



❗❗ Danny Mendick singles on a bunt ground ball to catcher Caleb Hamilton. ‍♂️ @whitesox lead @Angels 4-0 ➡ Bottom of the 7th — MLB Bunt Tracker (@MLBbunts) March 14, 2024

Dominic Leone ran into some trouble in the ninth as the Halos loaded the bases but only surrendered one run on a bases-loaded sac fly. He closed out the game with a strikeout and a groundout to secure the South Siders seventh spring win, 5-1!

The Pale Hose are back in action tomorrow, taking on those dastardly North Siders at 3:05 p.m. CT. NBC Sports Chicago will have the TV call, with the radio call on ESPN 1000.

The Sox and Cubs will also have their Spring Breakout game on Friday, featuring top prospects from both sides. The Cubs will broadcast the game on Marquee at 4:05 p.m. CT.

Enjoy a double dose of baseball tomorrow, friends!

Poll Who was the White Sox MVP on the day? Michael Soroka: 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K

Garrett Crochet: 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Yoán Moncada: 1-2, 1 BB, 2 R

Andrew Vaughn: 2-3, 2 RBI vote view results 0% Michael Soroka: 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K (0 votes)

0% Garrett Crochet: 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K (0 votes)

0% Yoán Moncada: 1-2, 1 BB, 2 R (0 votes)

0% Andrew Vaughn: 2-3, 2 RBI (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now