Sox Populi Podcast 173 — Goodbye, Dylan Cease

Brian O’Neill, Dante Jones, Melissa Sage-Bollenbach and Brett Ballantini discuss the Cease deal and shout over a possible return of [redacted]

By Brett Ballantini, Brian O'Neill, Dante Jones, and Melissa Sage-Bollenbach
Dante Jones, Melissa Sage-Bollenbach and Brian O’Neill join Brett Ballantini to address the formal surrender of the 2024 season, as the White Sox dealt Dylan Cease to San Diego for three prospects and a bullpen arm. Thoughts on that, and who might replace him in the rotation:

  • Temperature check on the return for the team ace
  • Dividing right along hairstyle sides, Brian and Dante are partial to Samuel Zavala, while Melissa and Brett think Drew Thorpe is the prize of the deal
  • The strange smokescreen of GM Chris Getz predicting ill-prepared Jairo Iriarte will jump from Double-A to the majors this year
  • The [redacted] rumors, to our universal dismay
  • What will the White Sox have to do to erase this flirtation for fans?
  • Brian turns virtue signaling on its ear and bemoans the insipid state of the world with its predilection for VICE signaling
  • Updated win totals for the White Sox in 2024, including one prediction more dire than Brett’s

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. You can also watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.

