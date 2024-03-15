Sox Populi Podcast 173 — Goodbye, Dylan Cease

Dante Jones, Melissa Sage-Bollenbach and Brian O’Neill join Brett Ballantini to address the formal surrender of the 2024 season, as the White Sox dealt Dylan Cease to San Diego for three prospects and a bullpen arm. Thoughts on that, and who might replace him in the rotation:

Temperature check on the return for the team ace

Dividing right along hairstyle sides, Brian and Dante are partial to Samuel Zavala, while Melissa and Brett think Drew Thorpe is the prize of the deal

The strange smokescreen of GM Chris Getz predicting ill-prepared Jairo Iriarte will jump from Double-A to the majors this year

The [redacted] rumors, to our universal dismay

What will the White Sox have to do to erase this flirtation for fans?

Brian turns virtue signaling on its ear and bemoans the insipid state of the world with its predilection for VICE signaling

Updated win totals for the White Sox in 2024, including one prediction more dire than Brett’s

