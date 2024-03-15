Sox Populi Podcast 173 — Goodbye, Dylan Cease

Dante Jones, Melissa Sage-Bollenbach and Brian O’Neill join Brett Ballantini to address the formal surrender of the 2024 season, as the White Sox dealt Dylan Cease to San Diego for three prospects and a bullpen arm. Thoughts on that, and who might replace him in the rotation:
- Temperature check on the return for the team ace
- Dividing right along hairstyle sides, Brian and Dante are partial to Samuel Zavala, while Melissa and Brett think Drew Thorpe is the prize of the deal
- The strange smokescreen of GM Chris Getz predicting ill-prepared Jairo Iriarte will jump from Double-A to the majors this year
- The [redacted] rumors, to our universal dismay
- What will the White Sox have to do to erase this flirtation for fans?
- Brian turns virtue signaling on its ear and bemoans the insipid state of the world with its predilection for VICE signaling
- Updated win totals for the White Sox in 2024, including one prediction more dire than Brett’s
